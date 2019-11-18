2019 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 11: Raiders making playoff push, Colts-Texans looms large on Thursday

The NFL playoff hunt is underway. But it's possible that it's not quite as thrilling as it has been in years past. The NFC, in particular, looks like it could be completely dull with the Vikings and Seahawks running away with the two wild card spots. The Rams are the last real hope in the NFC, sitting at 6-4 after their win over the Bears on Sunday night. If they can't make some noise, this will be an extremely boring race, even if the playoffs are great.

Meanwhile, the AFC is fascinating. The Raiders are a tiebreaker away from being in the playoffs! The Raiders! Mike Mayock's draft class has been exceptional and Jon Gruden's done a fantastic job coaching this season. Derek Carr has also been excellent within the scheme.

We shouldn't be surprised if the Raiders steal a wild card spot, especially with the Bills looking a little lost before a big win on Sunday.

Thursday's game is massive for playoff implications, with the Texans and Colts squaring off. The winner will be the AFC South leader.

You can check out the full 2019 NFL Playoff Picture here and in visual/text form below.

To the teams!

AFC: Who's in

The Patriots bounced back in a grinder of a win over the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, running Bill Belichick's record to a ridiculous 10-2 against the spread on the road following his bye.

The Ravens put on a show on Sunday against the Texans, throttling Houston 41-7 to stay right on the Pats' heels. With the Browns beating the Steelers, the AFC North is just about wrapped up at this point. But the Ravens have their sights set on something bigger, and they could absolutely still secure homefield advantage, with a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pats in their back pocket.

3. Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

Big-time Sunday for the Colts, who took care of business against the Jaguars and saw the Texans lose to the Ravens. That gives them, for the moment, a hold on first place in the division. I say for the moment because the two teams play on Thursday. A Colts win would give them a 2-0 head-to-head advantage while a Texans win would give them a game up on the Colts with the head-to-head being pulled out of the equation thanks to a split. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs based on their head-to-head record.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

The Chiefs play the Chargers on Monday night in Mexico.

5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

There's nothing incredibly impressive about dominating the Dolphins, but the Bills definitely needed a good win and got one on Sunday. Losing to Miami on the road might have submarined their chances of making the playoffs, but now they're in a very good spot to secure one of the wild cards.

6. Houston Texans (6-4)

Trouble time in Houston, with the Texans knowing how slim the margin's starting to become in terms of the playoffs. They can flip the narrative quickly by beating the Colts on Thursday night. Houston has the tiebreaker over Oakland based on their head-to-head matchup.

AFC: Who's out

7. Oakland Raiders (6-4): Big win for the Raiders, even if it wasn't impressive. The Raiders needed to take care of business against Cincy to stay in the playoff hunt and they did. They're a tiebreaker away from being in right now, and they're one win away from going over their preseason Vegas win total.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5): The Steelers got trounced against the Browns on Thursday night and went from "quietly storming to the playoffs" to "dead man walking" very quickly.

9. Tennessee Titans (5-5): The Titans were on bye this week.

10. Cleveland Browns (4-6): The Browns beat up on the Steelers (literally) Thursday to give their playoff hopes some life. They're a full two games back at least, so there is no room for error. But technically they're still alive.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6): The Jaguars' loss to the Colts probably ended their season, or at least put it on life support. Why not give Gardner Minshew some more run?

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6): The Chargers play the Chiefs Monday in Mexico.

13. Denver Broncos (3-7): The Broncos lost again, becoming the first team in the last five years to blow a 20-0 halftime lead.

14. New York Jets (3-7): How bad are the Redskins? The Jets destroyed them at home. Just a brutal game.

15. Miami Dolphins (2-8): The Dolphins were a frisky cover machine for a few weeks but they looked overwhelmed against the Bills on Sunday.

AFC: Eliminated

16. Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

NFC: Who's in

Huge comeback win against the Cardinals on Sunday for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo had a monster game in a tough bounce-back spot after losing on Monday. The Niners looked hung over but shook it off at the end to give themselves pole position for the No. 1 seed. The Packers come to town next week, with the winner having the best shot at homefield advantage.

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

The Packers were on bye this week.

The Saints flexed their muscles on the Bucs during an easy road trip for a division win Sunday. Drew Brees looked pretty sharp again and Michael Thomas continues to dominate. New Orleans is on cruise control for the NFC South at this point but would love to get a bye or some home playoff games. They're behind the Packers based on conference record (Green Bay is 5-1, New Orleans is 6-2).

Sluggish outing by the Cowboys against the Lions on the road. They couldn't put Jeff Driskel down. Don't sleep on Dak Prescott's MVP chances. Lamar Jackson is the favorite, sure, but Dak is playing out of his mind right now. Huge game in New England while Philly plays the Dolphins -- there's a good chance the division is tied again after Week 12.

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

The Seahawks are on bye this week.

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

The Vikings tried to give away an easy home win but managed to come back beat the Broncos in a stunner of a game on Sunday. That's an enormous win for a team chasing the Packers. They're obviously still in need of a head to head win over Green Bay to have a chance in the division.

NFC: Who's out

7. Los Angeles Rams (6-4): The Rams stay alive in the playoff hunt with a win Sunday night over the Bears. They've got to fight their way up the standings and hope the Vikings/Seahawks falter, but they're not dead yet.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (5-5): The Eagles lost a tough game to the Patriots and really struggled after right tackle Lane Johnson left the game. They're still in a decent spot to steal the division, but it's going to be tough if they can't beat the Cowboys in Philly in a few weeks.

9. Carolina Panthers (5-5): The Panthers had their worst effort of the year on Sunday in a really bad spot. The Falcons are playing hard, but you can't lose to them like that. Carolina might have seen its playoff hopes evaporate on Sunday.

10. Chicago Bears (4-6): What a disaster for Chicago. This team is cratering and Matt Nagy just benched an "injured" Mitchell Trubisky.

11. Detroit Lions (3-6-1): The Lions fought valiantly without Matthew Stafford, but they're basically toast at this point. The QB shouldn't come back this season.

12. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1): Horrific defensive playcall late that let the 49ers win the game in regulation. Kyler Murray is legit though.

13. Atlanta Falcons (3-7): The Falcons are showing some life here late! Is it enough to save Dan Quinn's job?

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7): Tough game for Jameis Winston and the Bucs. It feels like they're in every game and then they're just ... not.

15. New York Giants (2-8): The Giants are on bye this week.

16. Washington Redskins (1-9): How much would you need to be paid to watch the Redskins and Bengals play football for four hours?