2019 NFL Playoff Projections: Saints get stuck playing in wild-card round, Steelers miss out on postseason

With just one week left to play in the NFL season, 10 of the 12 playoff spots have been clinched, which means there will only be two playoff berths up for grabs during Week 17.

Although 10 postseason spots have been taken, there will definitely be some drama this week, and that's because the final seeding in both the AFC and NFC is still completely up in the air. In the AFC, two out of the six seeds have been finalized. In the NFC, there's only been one seed finalized with the Vikings locked in as the No. 6 team in the conference (The fourth seed has also kind of been finalized, since we know it will be going to the winner of the NFC East. However, we don't know who that winner will be since the Eagles and Cowboys both still have a chance to win the title).

So how is everything going to shake out? Can the Raiders actually sneak into the playoffs? Let's get to our weekly projections and find out.

As always, our projections are calculated by number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com, who plugs some numbers into his SportsLine computer to simulate the rest of the NFL season. Using those numbers, we project the 12-team playoff field.

Unfortunately, these playoff projections are basically meaningless to most fan bases out there since most teams have already been eliminated from contention, so if you're a fan of the Bengals, Browns, Chargers, Colts, Jets, Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Lions, Giants, Rams or Redskins, you will probably have more fun clicking here and reading our latest mock drafts.

For everyone else, let's get to the projections.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, click here to see Will Brinson's thorough breakdown of what the playoff race looks like as we head into Week 17.

AFC Playoff Projection

1. (AFC North champion) Ravens The Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC, so there was nothing to project this week for the computer. Basically, the computer got the week off, kind of like the Ravens starters will be getting the week off when they host the Steelers this week. Ravens remaining schedule: Steelers.

2. (AFC East champion) Patriots The Patriots can lock up the second seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday, and the computer seems pretty confident that a New England win is going to happen. Although the computer is expecting the Patriots to win this week, it is NOT expecting the Patriots win the Super Bowl. New England's chances of taking home the Lombardi Trophy are sitting at just 13.73%, which ranks well behind the Ravens (29.04%). Patriots remaining games: Dolphins.

3. (AFC West champion) Chiefs The Chiefs could actually fall to the fourth seed if they lose this week and the Texans win, but the computer doesn't see that happening. The computer is actually a big fan of the Chiefs, but the fact Kansas City won't be getting a bye this year is really hurting their chances of winning the AFC title game. According to SportsLine, the Chiefs chances of winning the AFC title are just 17.36%, which is well behind both the Ravens (46.66%) and Patriots (26.7%), two teams that Kansas City has already beaten. Chiefs remaining schedule: Chargers.

4. (AFC South champion) Texans Although Texans coach Bill O'Brien has made it clear that he won't be sitting his starters this week, the computer doesn't seem to believe him, and we know that because the computer likes the Titans chances of winning on Sunday over Houston, even though it's a home game for the Texans. The Titans-Texans game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if the Chiefs win at 1 p.m., then Houston will be locked into the fourth seed with no chance of improving, which means we could see O'Brien change his mind if Kansas City beats the Chargers on Sunday. Texans remaining schedule: Titans.

5. (Wild Card 1) Bills Like the Ravens, the Bills starters will be able to take the week off, because they have nothing to play for. The Bills have clinched the fifth overall seed in the AFC and that won't improve on Sunday even if they beat the Jets. One game the Bills will be watching this week is Chiefs-Chargers, and that's because if Kansas City wins, then the Bills will know who their opening round playoff opponent will be (Houston). Bills remaining schedule: Jets.

6. (Wild Card 2) Titans The final wild-card spot in the AFC is down to three teams: The Titans, Steelers and Raiders. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh and Oakland though, the computer feels very strongly that it will be Tennessee that ends up in the postseason. According to SportsLine, the Titans have a 67.1% chance of getting the final spot, which is more than double the Steelers chances (28.2%). As for the Raiders, their chances are sitting at just 4.7%, which means they're basically going to need a miracle on Sunday. Titans remaining schedule: At Texans.



Just missed: Steelers (28.2% chance of getting into the playoffs)

Here's a list of all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Raiders (4.7%), Browns (0.0%), Colts (0.0%), Jaguars (0.0%), Broncos (0.0%), Chargers (0.0%), Jets (0.0%), Dolphins (0.0%), Bengals (0.0%).

NFC Playoff Projection

1. (NFC West champion) 49ers The Seahawks are banged up going into Week 17, and the computer is well aware of that fact, which is why the 49ers are being projected into the top seed in the NFC. To earn the No. 1 seed, the 49ers are going to have to win in Seattle on Sunday night, which has a 58.3% chance of happening, according to the computer. Of course, if the 49ers were to lose, they could drop all the way to the fifth seed, so 49ers fans should probably be hoping that the computer ends up being correct about its prediction for this game. 49ers remaining schedule: At Seahawks.

2. (NFC North champion) Packers To clinch the second seed, all the Packers have to do on Sunday is beat the Lions, and the computer fully expects that to happen. The Packers could also get the top seed if they win and the 49ers lose, but unfortunately for Green Bay, the computer doesn't see that happening. Packers remaining schedule: At Lions

3. (NFC South champion) Saints Although the Saints aren't being projected to get a first-round bye, the computer is still a big fan of New Orleans. As a matter of fact, out of all the teams in the NFC, the Saints are being given the best chance of winning the Super Bowl. According to SportsLine, the Saints have a 15.43% chance of winning the Lombardi Trophy, which is slightly better than the 49ers, who have a 15.16% chance. No other team in the NFC is being given more than a 5% chance (Sorry, Packers). Saints remaining schedule: At Panthers.

4. (NFC East champion) Eagles Despite the Eagles big win over the Cowboys last week, the computer still isn't completely convinced that Philadelphia is going to win the NFC East. According to SportsLine, the Eagles have a 74.3% chance of winning the division title, which means the computer is giving the Cowboys a 25.7% chance of stealing the division. If the Eagles beat the Giants on Sunday, they're in ... but if they lose, and the Cowboys win, then Dallas will be heading to the postseason. Eagles remaining schedule: At Giants.

5. (Wild Card 1) Seahawks With a win over the 49ers on Sunday night, the Seahawks would still have a shot at the top overall seed in the NFC, but the computer doesn't see that happening. According to SportsLine, Seattle has just a 41-7% chance of beating San Francisco, which means the computer feels very strongly that the Seahawks are going to be opening the postseason on the road against the winner of the NFC East. Seahawks remaining schedule: At Seahawks 6. (Wild Card 2) Vikings Although the Vikings won't be getting a playoff bye this year, they are kind of getting one this week, and that's because Minnesota has nothing to play for on Sunday. The Vikings are locked into the sixth seed, which means coach Mike Zimmer could give his team a defacto Week 17 bye by resting his starters against the Bears. Of course, rest could be a bad idea, because based on Monday night's loss to the Packers, the Vikings could use all the practice they can get. Vikings remaining schedule: Bears.

Just missed: Cowboys (25.7% of making the playoffs)

Here's a list of all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Rams (0.0%), Bears (0.0%), Redskins (0.0%), Buccaneers (0.0%), Panthers (0.0%), Lions (0.0%), Cardinals (0.0%), Falcons (0.0%), Giants (0.0%).

Wild-card round projection

AFC

(6) Titans at (3) Chiefs

(5) Bills at (4) Texans

Byes: Ravens, Patriots

NFC

(6) Vikings at (3) Saints

(5) Seahawks at (4) Cowboys

Byes: 49ers, Packers