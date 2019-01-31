2019 NFL Playoff Schedule: Start time, how to watch on TV, Super Bowl live stream, halftime and more
Find all the information you need right here with Super Bowl Sunday coming up fast
On Sunday, the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick will be trying to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy in 18 years. In order to do it, they'll have to beat the same team that was in their path on the way to their first title. Brady and Co. are in the big game for the third consecutive year, and this time they're facing the Rams, who they also faced in the 2002 Super Bowl. After two thrilling conference championship games, the Patriots and Rams will meet for the Lombardi Trophy.
The Patriots won the coin toss before overtime and marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs 37-31. Earlier Sunday, the Rams punched their ticket to Atlanta with a thrilling 26-23 win in overtime over the Saints, but it wasn't without controversy as the NFL admitted to missing a pass interference call.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2019 Super Bowl, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem as well as how to watch the big game.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIII
Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Odds: Patriots -2.5
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
Who will sing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the national anthem. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "This Love", "She Will Be Loved", "Harder to Breathe", "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Payphone", "Sugar", "Makes Me Wonder", "Maps", and "Animals".
They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championship games
Sunday, Jan. 20
Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT)
Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (OT)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 31, Colts 13
Rams 30, Cowboys 22
Sunday, Jan. 13
Patriots 41, Chargers 28
Saints 20, Eagles 14
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 5
Colts 21, Texans 7
Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22
Sunday, Jan. 6
Chargers 23, Ravens 17
Eagles 16, Bears 15
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl props by a legendary expert
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is 11-2 on best bets over the last five weeks
-
Best recipes for your Super Bowl party
What will you be bringing (or serving) at the party? With the Super Bowl this Sunday, here...
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Before they air during the game on Sunday, check out some of the Super Bowl ads
-
Super Bowl odds: Gladys Knight's anthem
Gladys Knight is singing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' this year; how many seconds will it go...
-
2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for the 2019 Super Bowl
-
The 10 best Super Bowl anthems ever
Oh say can you sing?