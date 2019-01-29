2019 NFL Playoff Schedule: Super Bowl kickoff time, how to live stream, watch on TV, halftime and more

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots will try to notch their sixth title in 18 years in mere days in Super Bowl LIII, and this year's edition looks a lot like the Super Bowl that started the whole dynasty. Brady and Co. are in the big game for the third straight time, and this time they're up against the Rams, who they also faced in the 2002 Super Bowl. After two thrilling conference championship games, the Patriots and Rams will meet for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots won the coin toss before overtime and marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs 37-31. Earlier Sunday, the Rams punched their ticket to Atlanta with a thrilling 26-23 win in overtime over the Saints, but it wasn't without controversy as the NFL admitted to missing a pass interference call.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2019 Super Bowl, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem as well as how to watch the big game.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIII

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines

Who will sing the national anthem?

Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the national anthem. Read more about Knight's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "This Love", "She Will Be Loved", "Harder to Breathe", "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Payphone", "Sugar", "Makes Me Wonder", "Maps", and "Animals".

They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

"America the Beautiful''

The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Conference championship games

Sunday, Jan. 20

Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT)

Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (OT)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 12

Chiefs 31, Colts 13

Rams 30, Cowboys 22

Sunday, Jan. 13

Patriots 41, Chargers 28

Saints 20, Eagles 14

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 5

Colts 21, Texans 7

Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

Chargers 23, Ravens 17

Eagles 16, Bears 15



