2019 NFL Playoff Schedule: Super Bowl start time, TV channel, halftime info, live stream for Rams vs. Patriots
With Super Bowl Sunday here tomorrow, find all the information you need right here
In an era of supposed NFL parity, what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been able to do for nearly two decades is a remarkable feat. In order for the Belichick-Brady dynasty to earn a sixth Lombardi Trophy, they'll have to beat the same team that was in their path in 2002 on their way to a first title. Rams vs. Patriots is back on, and it kicks off tomorrow.
The Rams punched their ticket to Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game with a thrilling 26-23 win in overtime over the Saints, but it wasn't without controversy as the NFL admitted to missing a pass interference call.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
In the AFC title game, the Patriots won the coin toss before overtime and marched down the field for the game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs 37-31.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2019 Super Bowl, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem as well as how to watch the big game.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIII
Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Odds: Patriots -2.5
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
Who will sing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the national anthem. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "This Love", "She Will Be Loved", "Harder to Breathe", "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Payphone", "Sugar", "Makes Me Wonder", "Maps", and "Animals".
They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championship games
Sunday, Jan. 20
Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT)
Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (OT)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 31, Colts 13
Rams 30, Cowboys 22
Sunday, Jan. 13
Patriots 41, Chargers 28
Saints 20, Eagles 14
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 5
Colts 21, Texans 7
Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22
Sunday, Jan. 6
Chargers 23, Ravens 17
Eagles 16, Bears 15
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff schedule: Patriots to face Rams
From the wild-card round to Super Bowl LIII, times and dates for every NFL playoff game
-
List of every Super Bowl result ever
One year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles added their name to the list of Super Bowl champions....
-
When is Super Bowl 2019: Date, TV, more
Here's all the info you need with Super Bowl LIII coming up soon
-
The 10 best Super Bowl anthems ever
Oh say can you sing?
-
Super Bowl food will actually be cheap
It won't cost a lot at the concession stand, even though it'll cost a lot to get in
-
How to stream Super Bowl LIII on devices
Even if you don't have access to watch it on TV, there are ways you can stream Super Bowl LIII...