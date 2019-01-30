2019 NFL Playoff Schedule: TV, how to stream, kickoff time for Rams vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 53

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots made it to Super Bowl LIII in thrilling fashion. Both went on the road in their respective championship games, and both won in overtime as underdogs. Now, they've earned a spot in a rematch of the Super Bowl that started a dynasty, and it's only days away.

Seventeen years ago, the last time the Los Angeles Rams were in the Super Bowl, they faced the New England Patriots. In a twist of fate, now that the Rams are going back, they'll be playing the same team they faced the last time they were there. Get ready for Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams earned their trip to Atlanta by knocking off the Saints in the NFC title game. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein capped a wild game with a 57-yard field goal that gave the Rams a 26-23 win in overtime.

The Patriots won a wild game of their own thanks to Tom Brady. With the game tied at 31 in overtime, Brady did what Brady does: The Patriots quarterback engineered a 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Rex Burkhead. The touchdown ended the game and meant that Patrick Mahomes never got to touch the ball in overtime. The win for New England means that he Patriots are now headed to the Super Bowl for the third straight time and an NFL-record fifth time in eight years.

The game between Los Angeles and New England could end up opening some old scars for the Rams. The Patriots kickstarted their dynasty with a 20-17 win over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI that some Rams players still seem slightly bitter about. Over the years, multiple players have insisted that the Patriots spied on the Rams walk-through practice before the game.

That's just one twist that will be coming your way when Super Bowl LIII kicks off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 in a game that will be televised by CBS. You can also stream it right here on CBSSports.com.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 5

No. 6 Indianapolis 21-7 over No. 3 Houston: T.Y. Hilton always seems to thrive in Houston and that was definitely the case in this game. Hilton caught five passes for 85 yards in the win. The Texans had no answer for Andrew Luck, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Indy's Marlon Mack also rushed for 148 yards, marking the first time all year that any running back hit the 100-yard mark against the Texans. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from Indy's win.

No. 4 Dallas 24-22 over No. 5 Seattle: The Cowboys rode the legs of Ezekiel Elliott to a wild win over the Seahawks. Elliott rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in the two-point win. The Cowboys defense also came up big, holding the NFL's top rushing offense to just 73 rushing yards. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Dallas win.

Sunday, January 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 over No. 4 Baltimore: Less than one month after losing to the Ravens, the Chargers got their revenge in the wild-card round and they got it in a big way. The Chargers defense sacked Lamar Jackson seven times and forced three turnovers in the win. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Chargers win.

No. 6 Philadelphia 16-15 over No. 3 Chicago: For the second year in a row, Nick Foles worked came up with some postseason magic and led the Eagles to an upset win over the Bears. Foles threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning score to Golden Tate that came with just 56 seconds left to play. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Bears win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

No. 1 Kansas City 31-13 over No. 6 Indianapolis: Patrick Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown pass, but that didn't matter in this game, because the Chiefs defense played arguably their best game of the season. The Chiefs didn't allow a third down conversion (the Colts went 0 for 9), they forced a key Andrew Luck fumble and they only gave up six points (the Colts other touchdown came on a blocked punt return for a TD). For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Chiefs win.

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams 30-22 over No. 4 Dallas: The Rams steamrolled their way to the NFC Championship by running all over the Cowboys. C.J. Anderson (123 yards) and Todd Gurley (115) both topped the 100-yard mark in a game where the Rams set a franchise playoff record with 273 yards on the ground. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Rams win.

Sunday, January 13

No. 2 New England 41-28 over No. 5 L.A. Chargers: Tom Brady caught fire and Sony Michel was unstoppable in this divisional playoff win for the Patriots. Brady threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in the win. As for Michel, he bulldozed the Chargers for 129 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Julian Edelman also had a big game for New England, catching nine passes for 151 yards. During the win, Patriots running back James White made some history with 15 catches, tying the NFL record for more receptions in a playoff game. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Rams win.

No. 1 New Orleans 20-14 over No. 6 Philadelphia: This game didn't get off to a pretty start for the Saints, who fell behind 14-0 early, but New Orleans was able to come away with the win thanks to a huge game from Michael Thomas and a defense that came up clutch with two interceptions of Nick Foles. Thomas set a franchise playoff record with 12 catches for 171 yards in the win. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Saints win.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship

No. 2 L.A. Rams 26-23 over No. 1 New Orleans (OT): The Rams were able to stun the Saints in the NFC title game thanks to the right leg of Greg Zuerlein and a pass interference no-call that the NFL has already admitted was a mistake. Zuerlein hit four field goals in the game, including a 48-yarder to tie things up with 15 seconds left to play and a 57-yarder that won it in overtime. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Rams win.

AFC Championship

No. 2 New England 37-31 over No. 1 Kansas City (OT): Tom Brady wasn't prefect, but he was perfect when he had to be. The Patriots quarterback threw for 348 yards and a touchdown in a game where he engineered two huge touchdown drives. The first one came with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter and the second one ended up winning the game for New England in overtime. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the 37-31 overtime win.

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

Patriots vs. Rams in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App)