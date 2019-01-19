2019 NFL Playoffs expert picks, predictions, best parlay: Go Under in Patriots vs. Chiefs game

Vegas has a similar outlook for both conference title games in the 2019 NFL Playoffs this week. The Saints are three-point favorites at the Superdome against the Rams, with the over-under for total points set at 56.5 in the NFC Championship Game. The AFC Championship Game, meanwhile, has the home-standing Chiefs as three-point favorites against the Patriots with a total of 56. The NFL schedule for championship Sunday features all four of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL and the top four seeds left in the NFL playoff bracket. If you're searching for expert advice for your NFL picks this weekend, there's nobody better to look to than R.J. White. The top-raked SportsLine handicapper and CBS Sports NFL editor has cashed big-time twice in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, and he's red-hot right now after going 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed his top plays for Championship Sunday. If you parlay these NFL picks, you'd be looking at a handsome 10-1 payout.

Using the latest NFL lines for the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game, we can tell you White likes the under (56) in Patriots vs. Chiefs, as he expects frigid temperatures to make this matchup look much different than the regular season contest that went over 80 points.

White is anticipating a "run-centric game plan" in a matchup that features a pair of underrated backs. Damien Williams was an afterthought for much of the year in Kansas City, entering the season as the third back behind Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware. But Hunt's release and Ware's injuries have thrust Williams into the spotlight, and he's responded with five touchdowns in the last six weeks.

And while Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves to shuffle running backs, it's Sony Michel who has established himself as the top option in New England. He found the end zone three times against the Chargers last week, and White is looking for both backs to play a huge role on Sunday. That'll keep the clock running, limit possessions and keep this game lower scoring than Vegas anticipates. Back the under with confidence as an important part of the top NFL parlay on Sunday.

