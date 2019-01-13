2019 NFL Playoffs Odds: Patriots surprising underdogs to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
New England is an underdog for just the seventh time in the postseason under Bill Belichick
The AFC Championship Game is set and it is a doozy: Chiefs vs. Patriots is a monster any way you slice it, thanks to the fireworks we saw when the two teams met up in the regular season. That game was a shootout, a wild 43-40 Patriots victory over Kansas City. Despite the loss, the Chiefs ultimately secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, forcing New England to travel for the AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City needs it. The Patriots are terrifying. But the home-field advantage, coupled with how the Chiefs played on Saturday afternoon in a throttling of the Colts, has made them favorites against the Patriots in this game, which you can watch on CBS (6:40 p.m. ET next Sunday) or on CBS All Access or on fuboTV, try it for free.
All lines via the Westgate.
Patriots at Chiefs (-3), O/U 59
Yes, that's right. The Patriots are underdogs. Despite a dominant performance against the Chargers on Sunday, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady get to deliver the "no one believed in us" card one more time, with Vegas giving them three points on the road in the AFC Championship Game.
This is just the seventh time ever the Patriots have been a full, outright underdog in the playoffs.
|Year
|Matchup
|Final Spread
|Score (Result)
|Covered?
2018
@ KC (AFC CG)
+3
TBD
TBD
2013
@ DEN (AFC CG)
+5
26-16 (L)
No
2006
@ IND (AFC CG)
+3
38-34 (L)
No
2006
@ SD (Div.)
+5
24-21 (W)
Yes
2005
@ DEN (Div.)
+3
27-13 (L)
No
2002
STL (Super Bowl)
+14
20-17 (W)
Yes
2002
@ PIT (AFC CG)
+10
24-17 (W)
Yes
As you can see, the Patriots have been pretty good as an underdog in the NFL playoffs under Belichick. They're just 3-3 straight up and against the spread but the wins were some massive ones. But it's also worth noting they are really only 1-3 as a 'dog in the playoffs since their initial Super Bowl win, when they were huge underdogs.
In those games, the have only won once on the road as a 'dog, when they beat the Chargers (surprise!) on a game they easily could have lost, had the Chargers just not fumbled an interception from Tom Brady.
For the Chiefs, you do NOT like the fact that Brady and Belichick and the Patriots are hearing no one believes they can win.
The Patriots, winners of FIVE SUPER BOWLS, are being given the "no one believes in us" treatment. It's pretty wild. But the Chiefs played them tough on the road in the regular season and Andy Reid has a history of giving the Patriots everything they can handle from a defensive perspective.
It's hard to imagine Reid and Bob Sutton being out-coached the way that Anthony Lynn and Gus Bradley and Ken Whisenhunt were against Belichick and Josh McDaniels. The Chiefs defense also showed a LOT of life against the Colts, although clearly Brady and the Patriots present a bigger challenge.
New England got physical down the stretch of the regular season in terms of trying to establish the run game. And it showed on Sunday against Los Angeles, as the Patriots dominated Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Co. The Chiefs are absolutely vulnerable against the run and have been all year long.
This is a fascinating matchup between two great coaches and two exciting teams. Expect some fireworks.
Rams vs. TBD
The Rams dominated the Cowboys on Saturday night in the Divisional Round and now wait to see who will win between the Eagles and Saints (you can follow all that action here in our live blog)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
For GMs, results don't seem to matter
Owners are more willing than ever to accept what their GMs tell them, regardless of what the...
-
Playoff schedule: Patriots-Chiefs in AFC
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the wild-card round to the Super...
-
Watch Eagles vs. Saints in NFC playoffs
The Eagles will look for a taste of revenge in the Superdome on Sunday
-
Saints vs. Eagles: Key matchups to watch
Everything you need to know about Sunday's NFC divisional round matchup
-
Maroon 5 leads Super Bowl halftime show
All the details you need to know about the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on CBS
-
Eagles vs Saints odds and expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Nick Foles and the Eagles