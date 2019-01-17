2019 NFL Playoffs: Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Game projected stats, prop bets from advanced model

The 2019 AFC Championship Game looks like it could turn into a battle of generations at quarterback, as Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady's New England Patriots. It's a 41-year-old who might go down as the greatest ever against a 23-year-old who has become one of the hottest names in the NFL. But don't let Patrick Mahomes' age trick you into thinking he isn't up to the challenge. Mahomes' stats this season are unheard of, and he has been at his best when the Chiefs have needed it most. For the AFC Championship Game, there are plenty of Patrick Mahomes prop bets to choose from, like the over-under on touchdown passes (2.5) and whether he'll throw an interception (PK). So before you make any NFL prop bets, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game 10,000 times. We can tell you that the model projects another big day from Mahomes.

The MVP front-runner is predicted to throw for 283 yards while completing 21 of his 33 pass attempts. And you can expect two more touchdowns against the Patriots despite frigid cold temperatures.

However, Mahomes won't be quite effective enough to cash as the +225 favorite to lead quarterbacks in passing yards for the weekend, as both Jared Goff and Drew Brees throw for more yardage this weekend in the NFC Championship Game, according to the projections.

Mahomes also adds 20 rushing yards to account for more than 300 total yards on the day. That would mark the 12th time this season that he has eclipsed that figure, and the multi-touchdown game would be his 16th this season.

So how will Mahomes' big day impact the final score, and which side of the AFC Championship Game spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Chiefs spread cashes over half the time, all from the computer model that has nearly $4,000 profit for $100 bettors the past two seasons.