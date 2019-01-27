2019 NFL Pro Bowl score: Live updates, analysis, game stats, highlights for AFC vs. NFC
We'll be bringing you live updates and analysis of the 2019 Pro Bowl
The Super Bowl is still a week away. In the meantime, we'll have to settle for a football game played between some of the best football players on the planet who don't normally get the opportunity to play together. The 2019 Pro Bowl is here.
At 3 p.m. ET on Sunday (watch on ABC/ESPN), the AFC and NFC all-star teams will get together for a game of football with bragging rights and money on the line. It might not be Super Bowl LIII (which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app), but it's the best Sunday has to offer.
We'll take it. Participating in the game are the likes of likely league MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Bears safety Eddie Jackson, and countless other stars. You can check out the full rosters by clicking here.
We'll be bringing you live updates of the Pro Bowl below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
Thank you for joining us.
