2019 NFL roster cuts tracker: Follow along as all 32 teams cut down to their final 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 players
With the preseason officially in the books, that means it's now cut-down time in the NFL, which means we're going to see more than 1,000 players get cut by Saturday afternoon.
During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but once cut day hits, every team has to trim down to just 53. That number means that a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their job between now and the Aug. 31 deadline. Under NFL rules, each team has to make their final cuts by 4 p.m ET on Saturday.
The Jaguars got the ball rolling on cuts early Friday morning when they released Terrelle Pryor and former first-round pick Datone Jones.
A few other big names that could be on the chopping block this weekend are Buffalo's T.J. Yeldon and Kansas City's Carlos Hyde. Both running backs are on the bubble and it wouldn't be surprising if one or both of them end up getting released. Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell could also be on his way out. The Vikings were shopping him around earlier in the preseason, but couldn't find any takers. Unless someone comes in with a last-second offer, Treadwell will likely be getting released.
Besides cuts, one thing you'll also notice is that teams love to pull off a last-second trade, because why release someone when you can trade them to another team and get something in return? One team that has mastered this strategy is -- surprise, surprise -- the Patriots, who have already pulled off two trades this week.
Anyway, we'll be keeping tabs on every cut through the deadline. The list below will be updated regularly throughout the weekend with reported cuts and official cuts.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
New England Patriots
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
New York Jets
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Players cut to reach 53: K Elliott Fry
Cincinnati Bengals
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Cleveland Browns
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
AFC South
Houston Texans
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Jacksonville Jaguars
Players cut to reach 53: WR Terrelle Pryor, DE Datone Jones, CB Saivion Smith
Tennessee Titans
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Oakland Raiders
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
New York Giants
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Washington Redskins
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Detroit Lions
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Carolina Panthers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Los Angeles Rams
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
San Francisco 49ers
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Seattle Seahawks
Players cut to reach 53: TBA
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 veterans who could be traded soon
These veteran players could be on the move before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline
-
Jalen Guyton forcing Cowboys' hand at WR
The rookie undrafted free agent just thrust himself into the headlines, and he hopes it's enough...
-
Josh Rosen believes team will be his
The second-year quarterback is looking forward to future chapters with Miami
-
Chargers GM: No solution yet on Gordon
Gordon wants a new deal and looks like he will miss regular-season games
-
Patriots may have top defense in 2019
New England's defense could be better than its offense in 2019
-
Most impressive rookies of the preseason
Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins were our two favorite QBs entering the draft, but neither make...