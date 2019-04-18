2019 NFL schedule: How to watch, stream every 'Thursday Night Football' game

The schedule for the 2019 NFL season has been officially released, which means we now know how we'll be spending our Thursday nights from September through December. Welcome to our first look at the 2019 season of "Thursday Night Football."

This year's slate of Thursday night games is a doozy, featuring matchups between the Eagles and Packers (Week 4), the Rams and Seahawks (Week 5), the Chiefs and Broncos (Week 7), the Steelers and Browns (Week 11), and the Cowboys and Bears (Week 14). Also of note is a key divisional game between the Colts and Texans in Week 12.

And that list doesn't even include the season opener between the Packers and Bears, which was already announced as the first game of the year, or , which don't count as "Thursday Night Football" games even though they will be played on Thursdays. It is worth noting, though, that the Bears do play three Thursday night games: the season opener against the Packers, a Thanksgiving clash with the Lions, and their Week 14 date with the Cowboys.

So, here's how you can watch. All 13 of the "Thursday Night Football" games will be televised by NFL Network. Eleven of the 13 games will also be available for viewing on Fox (in addition to NFL Network) and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Weeks 2 and 3 of "Thursday Night Football," however, are exclusive to NFL Network. All 13 of the games will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's the complete "Thursday Night Football" schedule:

Week 2, Sept. 12: Buccaneers at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Week 3, Sept. 19: Titans at Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Week 4, Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 5, Oct. 3: Rams at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 6, Oct. 10: Giants at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 7, Oct. 17: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 8, Oct. 24: Redskins at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 9, Oct. 31: 49ers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 10, Nov. 7: Chargers at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 11, Nov. 14: Steelers at Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 12, Nov. 21: Colts at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 14, Dec. 5: Cowboys at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Week 15, Dec. 12: Jets at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video

To check out the complete schedule, click right here. You can also find a breakdown of the international games here, the best revenge games here, the Monday night games here, and the Thanksgiving games here.

And now our wait begins.