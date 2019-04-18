2019 NFL schedule: How to watch, stream every 'Thursday Night Football' game
Now that the schedule has been released, let's look at how we'll be spending our Thursday nights this fall
The schedule for the 2019 NFL season has been officially released, which means we now know how we'll be spending our Thursday nights from September through December. Welcome to our first look at the 2019 season of "Thursday Night Football."
This year's slate of Thursday night games is a doozy, featuring matchups between the Eagles and Packers (Week 4), the Rams and Seahawks (Week 5), the Chiefs and Broncos (Week 7), the Steelers and Browns (Week 11), and the Cowboys and Bears (Week 14). Also of note is a key divisional game between the Colts and Texans in Week 12.
And that list doesn't even include the season opener between the Packers and Bears, which was already announced as the first game of the year, or , which don't count as "Thursday Night Football" games even though they will be played on Thursdays. It is worth noting, though, that the Bears do play three Thursday night games: the season opener against the Packers, a Thanksgiving clash with the Lions, and their Week 14 date with the Cowboys.
So, here's how you can watch. All 13 of the "Thursday Night Football" games will be televised by NFL Network. Eleven of the 13 games will also be available for viewing on Fox (in addition to NFL Network) and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Weeks 2 and 3 of "Thursday Night Football," however, are exclusive to NFL Network. All 13 of the games will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's the complete "Thursday Night Football" schedule:
- Week 2, Sept. 12: Buccaneers at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network
- Week 3, Sept. 19: Titans at Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network
- Week 4, Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 5, Oct. 3: Rams at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 6, Oct. 10: Giants at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 7, Oct. 17: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 8, Oct. 24: Redskins at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 9, Oct. 31: 49ers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 10, Nov. 7: Chargers at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 11, Nov. 14: Steelers at Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 12, Nov. 21: Colts at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 14, Dec. 5: Cowboys at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 15, Dec. 12: Jets at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fox, Amazon Prime Video
To check out the complete schedule, click right here. You can also find a breakdown of the international games here, the best revenge games here, the Monday night games here, and the Thanksgiving games here.
And now our wait begins.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL schedule: Early ATS picks for Week 1
Looking at point spreads and odds and making picks for every single Week 1 game against the...
-
Bell vs. Steelers tops 15 revenge games
Bell and the Jets welcome his former teammates to Northern Jersey in Week 16
-
2019 'Monday Night Football' schedule
The NFL schedule is out, so let's take a look at the Monday night schedule for the upcoming...
-
Cowboys get surprise foe on Thanksgiving
Dallas will host the Bills in a non-traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup, while two division...
-
NFL schedule: Top 10 games of 2019
Plus, we've got Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, the Le'Veon Bell Bowl and more; sign us...
-
Full 2019 NFL schedule released
The full 2019 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night and here's everything you need to...