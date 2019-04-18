2019 NFL schedule release: How to watch, stream every 'Monday Night Football' game

If you're a planner already trying to map out how you'll be spending your Monday nights from September to January, you're in luck. On Wednesday night, the schedule for the 2019 NFL season was officially released, which means the "Monday Night Football" schedule is set. That begs the question: Are you ready for some football?

Highlighting this year's Monday night slate is the previously announced Nov. 18 matchup in Mexico City between the Chiefs and Chargers, two Super Bowl contenders who are stuck in the same division, placing even more importance on that game. Also of note is the Week 1 doubleheader of Texans vs. Saints and Broncos vs. Raiders, and the Week 2 game between the Browns and Jets that'll pit Baker Mayfield against Sam Darnold. It's also worth noting that the Browns have two Monday night games (how far they've come). Per usual, there will not be a Week 17 Monday night game.

"Monday Night Football" will once again be televised and streamed by ESPN. All of the games except the two Week 1 contests will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. The commentating team, however, still isn't known after Jason Witten unretired this offseason to rejoin the Cowboys after only one season in the booth.

Below, you'll find the complete schedule for "Monday Night Football":

Week 1, Sept. 9: Texans at Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 1, Sept. 9: Broncos at Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 2, Sept. 16: Browns at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 3, Sept. 23: Bears at Redskins, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 4, Sept. 30: Bengals at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 5, Oct. 7: Browns at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 6, Oct. 14: Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 7, Oct. 21: Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 8, Oct. 28: Dolphins at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 9, Nov. 4: Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 10, Nov. 11: Seahawks at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 11, Nov. 18: Chiefs at Chargers (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 12, Nov. 25: Ravens at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 13, Dec. 2: Vikings at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 14, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 15, Dec. 16: Colts at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN



Week 16, Dec. 23: Packers at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

For a look at the entire regular-season schedule for the 2019 season, click right here.

And now, all there's left to do is wait.