2019 NFL schedule release: How to watch, stream every 'Monday Night Football' game
The NFL schedule is out, so let's take a look at the Monday night schedule for the upcoming season
If you're a planner already trying to map out how you'll be spending your Monday nights from September to January, you're in luck. On Wednesday night, the schedule for the 2019 NFL season was officially released, which means the "Monday Night Football" schedule is set. That begs the question: Are you ready for some football?
Highlighting this year's Monday night slate is the previously announced Nov. 18 matchup in Mexico City between the Chiefs and Chargers, two Super Bowl contenders who are stuck in the same division, placing even more importance on that game. Also of note is the Week 1 doubleheader of Texans vs. Saints and Broncos vs. Raiders, and the Week 2 game between the Browns and Jets that'll pit Baker Mayfield against Sam Darnold. It's also worth noting that the Browns have two Monday night games (how far they've come). Per usual, there will not be a Week 17 Monday night game.
"Monday Night Football" will once again be televised and streamed by ESPN. All of the games except the two Week 1 contests will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. The commentating team, however, still isn't known after Jason Witten unretired this offseason to rejoin the Cowboys after only one season in the booth.
Below, you'll find the complete schedule for "Monday Night Football":
- Week 1, Sept. 9: Texans at Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 1, Sept. 9: Broncos at Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 2, Sept. 16: Browns at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 3, Sept. 23: Bears at Redskins, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 4, Sept. 30: Bengals at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 5, Oct. 7: Browns at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 6, Oct. 14: Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 7, Oct. 21: Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 8, Oct. 28: Dolphins at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 9, Nov. 4: Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 10, Nov. 11: Seahawks at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 11, Nov. 18: Chiefs at Chargers (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 12, Nov. 25: Ravens at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 13, Dec. 2: Vikings at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 14, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 15, Dec. 16: Colts at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Week 16, Dec. 23: Packers at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
For a look at the entire regular-season schedule for the 2019 season, click right here.
And now, all there's left to do is wait.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys get surprise foe on Thanksgiving
Dallas will host the Bills in a non-traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup, while two division...
-
NFL schedule: Top 10 games of 2019
Plus, we've got Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, the Le'Veon Bell Bowl and more; sign us...
-
Full 2019 NFL schedule released
The full 2019 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night and here's everything you need to...
-
NFL schedule release: Live updates
Here's the perfect way to keep track of all your schedule leaks and updates in one place
-
Wilson's teammates spoof his weird video
Wilson's teammates trolled him after he decided to announce his new deal from his bed
-
Gronk damages Super Bowl trophy
Gronk is taking drastic strides to make sure he leaves a mark in New England