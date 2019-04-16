2019 NFL Schedule Release: League to announce full NFL schedule Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET

We've heard rumors about the 2019 NFL schedule for some time now -- including Odell Beckham potentially spoiling a Week 1 Big Apple reunion on social media -- but we're about to find out the real details.

The NFL announced on Tuesday morning during "Good Morning Football" that the league will release the full schedule on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Naturally there's going to be a 12 two-hour release special on NFL Network, in which the schedule is announced live.

The league announced the full preseason schedule on April 9 and now the regular season will follow suit roughly a week before the 2019 NFL Draft.

The timing is about normal for the NFL, although there was some buzz about potentially moving the schedule release back until after the draft in order to match up potential prospects in certain situations.

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota famously played in Week 1 after being the top two picks in the NFL Draft a few years back; 2019 doesn't really offer anything of note to accommodate schedule makers, outside of maybe having Kyler Murray square off against Josh Rosen, should the Cards take the Oklahoma quarterback with the first overall pick.

The Bears and Packers will kick things off in Week 1, beyond that, everything else will be known as it's leaked throughout the day on Wednesday and then finally when it's fully released at 8 p.m. ET.