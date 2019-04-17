2019 NFL schedule release: Live updates, leaks, Thanksgiving matchups, TNF and MNF games

With the release of the 2019 NFL schedule coming later tonight, that can only mean one thing: There are going to be plenty of leaks between now and when the schedule actually gets released at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's schedule is a big one, and that's because the NFL will be celebrating its 100th anniversary season. The celebration of the league's centennial has already changed one aspect of the schedule. Instead of the putting the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in the Thursday night opener, the NFL has switched things up this year by having the Bears host the Packers.

Of the 256 games on the regular season schedule, the NFL has only officially announced the date and times for six of them: The five international games, along with the Packers-Bears matchup. Although we don't know the full details of any other game right now, we do know a few things:

The Patriots will kick off off their season by hosting a Sunday night game in Week 1 (and their opponent has apparently been leaked below).

The Cowboys and Lions will be hosting Thanksgiving games.

The Browns will be opening against the Jets (according to Odell Beckham) (It turns out Odell was only half right. These two teams will play on Monday night, but it will be in Week 2)

As for the schedule leaks, they'll be coming in throughout the day and we'll be sure to add them to our updated schedule at the bottom of the page. You can follow what we know in real time in our live blog below (click here to refresh if the live blog doesn't load)

Keep in mind that the schedule you see below is based on leaks and that nothing is official until the NFL announces the schedule at 8 p.m. ET.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what we know so far about this year's schedule.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Packers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Redskins at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Bills at Jets (Source)

Ravens at Dolphins (Source)

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Steelers at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Sept. 9

Texans at Saints, 7:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 15

Patriots at Dolphins (Source)

Bills at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Saints at Rams (Source)

Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Sept. 16

Browns at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 22

Jets at Patriots (Source)

Broncos at Packers (Source)

Giants at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 4

Sunday, Sept. 29

Patriots at Bills (Source)

Redskins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 6

Bears vs. Raiders in London, 1 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Vikings at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Patriots at Redskins (Source)

Jets at Eagles (Source)

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

Giants at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Panthers vs. Buccaneers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (Officially announced)

Cowboys at Jets (Source)

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 20

Cardinals at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Oct. 21

Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 27

Bengals vs. Rams in London, 1 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Giants at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Browns at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Jets at Jaguars (Source)

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 3

Texans vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (Officially announced)

Panthers at Packers (Source)

Jets at Dolphins (Source)

Patriots at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Nov. 4

Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 10

Giants at Jets (Source)

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 17

Patriots at Eagles (Source)

Jets at Redskins (Source)

Monday, Nov. 18

Chiefs vs. Chargers in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 24

Raiders at Jets (Source)

Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

Bears at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (Sports Business Journal)

Dolphins at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Sports Business Journal)

Saints at Falcons, 8:30 p.m. ET (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Jets at Bengals (Source)

Packers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Patriots at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 8

Dolphins at Jets (Source)

Chiefs at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Dec. 9

Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Jets at Ravens (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 15

Patriots at Bengals (Source)

Dolphins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22

Bills at Patriots (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 22

Steelers at Jets (Source)

Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 29

Dolphins at Patriots (Source)

Jets at Bills (Source)

Eagles at Giants (Source)