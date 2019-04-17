2019 NFL schedule release: Live updates, leaks, TNF and MNF games, Thanksgiving matchups and more

We're just one hour away from knowing exactly when and where every team will play every game during the 2019 NFL season, but it turns out we already know plenty.

Although the schedule isn't supposed to come out until 8 p.m. ET, leaks have been trickling out all day. As a matter of fact, of the 256 regular season games scheduled for 2019, more than 100 of them have already been leaked.

Although we don't have the full schedule, here's few things we know after a full day of leaks

The Patriots will kick off off their season by hosting the Steelers on Sunday night in Week 1.

The Saints and Falcons will be playing in the primetime game on Thanksgiving.

Odell Beckham will be returning to New York in Week 2 for a Monday night game against the Jets.

As for the schedule leaks, they're still trickling in, and as they do, we'll be sure to add them to our updated schedule at the bottom of the page. You can follow what we know in real time in our live blog below (click here to refresh if the live blog doesn't load)

Keep in mind that the schedule you see below is based on leaks and that nothing is official until the NFL announces the schedule at 8 p.m. ET. Join us at CBS Sports HQ as we break down everything you need to know about the schedule (you can find the live feed at the top of this article at 8 p.m. ET).

With that in mind, let's take a look at what we know so far about this year's schedule.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Packers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Redskins at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Bills at Jets (Source)

Ravens at Dolphins (Source)

49ers at Buccaneers (Source)

Chiefs at Jaguars (Source)

Titans at Browns (Source)

Bengals at Seahawks (Source)

Rams at Panthers (Source)

Colts at Chargers (Source)

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Steelers at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Sept. 9

Texans at Saints, 7:10 p.m. ET (Source)

Broncos at Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buccaneers at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Patriots at Dolphins (Source)

Bills at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

49ers at Bengals (Source)

Bears at Broncos (Source)

Vikings at Packers (Source)

Colts at Titans (Source)

Saints at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Sept. 16

Browns at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 22

Jets at Patriots (Source)

Falcons at Colts (Source)

Broncos at Packers (Source)

Steelers at 49ers (Source)

Bears at Redskins (Source)

Bengals at Bills (Source)

Dolphins at Cowboys (Source)

Giants at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Source)

Saints at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Rams at Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 4

Sunday, Sept. 29

Patriots at Bills (Source)

Raiders at Colts (Source)

Chargers at Dolphins (Source)

Redskins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Cowboys at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 6

Bears vs. Raiders in London, 1 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Vikings at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Packers at Cowboys (Source)

Patriots at Redskins (Source)

Jets at Eagles (Source)

Colts at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Oct. 7

Browns at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

Giants at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Panthers vs. Buccaneers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (Officially announced)

Cowboys at Jets (Source)

Redskins at Dolphins (Source)

Saints at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

49ers at Rams (Source)

Monday, Oct. 14

Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 20

Cardinals at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Raiders at Packers (Source)

Dolphins at Bills (Source)

Saints at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Texans at Colts (Source)

49ers at Redskins (Source)

Monday, Oct. 21

Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 27

Bengals vs. Rams in London, 1 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Giants at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Cardinals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Broncos at Colts (Source)

Panthers at 49ers (Source)

Browns at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Jets at Jaguars (Source)

Packers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Oct. 28

Dolphins at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 3

Texans vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (Officially announced)

Panthers at Packers (Source)

49ers at Cardinals (Source)

Jets at Dolphins (Source)

Colts at Steelers (Source)

Packers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Patriots at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Nov. 4

Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 10

Giants at Jets (Source)

Bills at Browns (Source)

Dolphins at Colts (Source)

Seahawks at 49ers (Source)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 17

Patriots at Eagles (Source)

Jets at Redskins (Source)

Bills at Dolphins (Source)

Jaguars at Colts (Source)

Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Cardinals at 49ers (Source)

Monday, Nov. 18

Chiefs vs. Chargers in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (Officially announced)

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Colts at Texans (Source)

Sunday, Nov. 24

Raiders at Jets (Source)

Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Dolphins at Browns (Source)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Packers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

Bears at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (Sports Business Journal)

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Saints at Falcons, 8:30 p.m. ET (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Jets at Bengals (Source)

Eagles at Dolphins (Source)

Packers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Titans at Colts (Source)

49ers at Ravens (Source)

Patriots at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Cowboys at Bears (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Dolphins at Jets (Source)

Redskins at Packers (Source)

Colts at Buccaneers (Source)

49ers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Chiefs at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Dec. 9

Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Jets at Ravens, 8:20 p.m ET (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 15

Patriots at Bengals (Source)

Bears at Packers (Source)

Falcons at 49ers (Source)

Dolphins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Dec. 16

Colts at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22

Bills at Patriots (Source)

Sunday, Dec. 22

Steelers at Jets (Source)

Bengals at Dolphins (Source)

Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Saints at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Source)

Panthers at Colts (Source)

Rams at 49ers (Source)

Chiefs at Bears 8:20 p.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Dec. 23

Packers at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source)

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 29

Dolphins at Patriots (Source)

Colts at Jaguars (Source)

Packers at Lions (Source)

Jets at Bills (Source)

49ers at Seahawks (Source)

Eagles at Giants (Source)

Saints at Panthers (Source)