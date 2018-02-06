2019 NFL Super Bowl odds: Picks, predictions, teams to fade from Vegas expert

Now that Super Bowl LII is in the books, it's time to look ahead to Super Bowl LIII, which takes place in February 2019 in Atlanta. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will lock in wagers on who wins the big game.

Before you make your picks on NFL futures, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White just finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage.

Now, he has examined the sports book odds of every team winning the 2019 Super Bowl and locked in his top targets and teams you need to avoid like the plague. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's eyeing the Chargers, who are getting 25/1.

"The Chargers had the second-best scoring defense in the league behind the Jaguars and were fifth in the AFC in point differential," White told SportsLine. "They'll have a lot of winnable home games plus road dates against the Browns, Bills and their division rivals, the best of which is breaking in a new quarterback. This could be the year."

One surprise: White wants no part of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are one of the Vegas favorites at 7/1 to win the 2019 Super Bowl.

"This was the year for the Steelers to get it done and it didn't happen," White said. "I think Big Ben continues his decline in 2018, and the defense might not be a strength anymore with Ryan Shazier's status in flux. With road games against the Jaguars and Saints on tap, I can't see this team challenging for the No. 1 seed."

White is also eyeing three teams getting longer than 40/1 odds, and one of them didn't even win five games this season.

Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's NFL futures bets and analysis for Super Bowl LIII, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.

New England Patriots: 5/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 7/1

Minnesota Vikings: 12/1

Green Bay Packers: 12/1

New Orleans Saints: 16/1

Atlanta Falcons: 18/1

Dallas Cowboys: 20/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 20/1

Houston Texans: 20/1

Oakland Raiders: 20/1

Los Angeles Rams: 25/1

Seattle Seahawks: 25/1

San Francisco 49ers: 25/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 25/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 25/1

Carolina Panthers: 30/1

Denver Broncos: 30/1

Baltimore Ravens: 40/1

Tennessee Titans: 40/1

Indianapolis Colts: 40/1

Detroit Lions: 60/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60/1

Arizona Cardinals: 80/1

New York Giants: 80/1

Washington Redskins: 80/1

Miami Dolphins: 80/1

Buffalo Bills: 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 80/1

Cleveland Browns: 100/1

Chicago Bears: 100/1

New York Jets: 100/1