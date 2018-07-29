2019 NFL Super Bowl odds: Predictions, picks, and teams to fade by Vegas expert

With training camps underway throughout the NFL, sportsbooks have been updating their 2019 NFL Super Bowl odds. This season's game will be played in Atlanta and the Patriots, fresh off dropping the Super Bowl to the Eagles, are the favorite to win it all at 6-1. They'll be without WR Julian Edelman, who was suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances. The Eagles are right behind New England at 10-1 Super Bowl odds, along with the Rams, Vikings, and Steelers.

We'll give one away: White likes the value on the Saints at 18-1. He likes the balance they achieved on offense last season amid the integration of explosive running back Alvin Kamara. He also notes they made huge strides with their long-maligned defense.



Behind the always-reliable Drew Brees, the Saints finished last season with the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense, averaging 391.2 yards and 28 points. They fought their way from the league's worst defense early in the season to finish No. 17, allowing 336.5 yards and 20.4 points. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



One shocker: White wants no part of the Texans, who are listed at 16-1 and will likely get a healthy Deshaun Watson back from injury.

"The Texans are a team with a lot of holes on both sides of the ball," White told SportsLine. "I don't trust one player on Houston's offensive line to keep Watson safe, and while I do like the upside of new left tackle Julie'n Davenport, he has proven nothing to this point and is certainly a step back from Duane Brown." The Texans' defense also struggled mightily last season, giving up an NFL-worst 27.3 points per game.



Patriots - 6-1

Rams - 10-1

Vikings - 10-1

Steelers - 10-1

Eagles - 10-1

Packers - 14-1

Falcons - 16-1

Texans - 16-1

Jaguars - 16-1

Chargers - 16-1

Saints - 18-1

Raiders - 18-1

49ers - 20-1

Chiefs - 20-1

Giants - 20-1

Lions - 25-1

Titans - 25-1

Cowboys - 30-1

Seahawks - 40-1

Broncos - 40-1

Panthers - 40-1

Redskins - 50-1

Ravens - 50-1

Colts - 60-1

Browns - 80-1

Bengals - 80-1

Dolphins - 80-1

Bills - 80-1

Bears - 80-1

Buccaneers - 80-1

Jets - 80-1

Cardinals - 100-1