2019 NFL Super Bowl odds: Predictions, top picks, teams to fade by Vegas expert
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest and locks in Super Bowl LIII picks
Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles proved that Super Bowl long shots are capable of paying off. They cashed at 40-1 at some books after overcoming the loss of quarterback Carson Wentz and stunning the Patriots to cap one of the most memorable postseason runs in NFL history. Now that the 2019 Super Bowl odds have been posted, amateur and professional bettors alike have been locking in wagers on who hoists the Lombardi Trophy in Atlanta next February.
Before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.
White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.
If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000.
White has analyzed the latest Super Bowl 53 odds and identified major errors from Vegas oddsmakers. He's sharing those selections over at SportsLine.
We'll give one away: White likes the value on the Saints at 18-1. He likes the balance they achieved on offense last season amid the integration of explosive running back Alvin Kamara. He also notes they made huge strides with their long-maligned defense.
Behind the always-reliable Drew Brees, the Saints finished last season with the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense, averaging 391.2 yards and 28 points. They fought their way from the league's worst defense early in the season to finish No. 17, allowing 336.5 yards and 20.4 points. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
One shocker: White wants no part of the Raiders, who are generating plenty of interest at 18-1 amid the buzz surrounding the return of coach Jon Gruden.
"The Raiders still haven't fixed their defense, and I'm not convinced Jon Gruden can hang in today's NFL," White told SportsLine. "You'd have to make the Raiders 40-1 for me to start thinking about taking them to win Super Bowl 53."
White is also eyeing two teams getting 40-1 Super Bowl odds or longer, and one of them didn't even win six games last season.
Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's NFL futures bets and analysis for Super Bowl LIII, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.
Patriots - 6-1
Rams - 10-1
Vikings - 10-1
Steelers - 10-1
Eagles - 10-1
Packers - 14-1
Falcons - 16-1
Texans - 16-1
Jaguars - 16-1
Chargers - 16-1
Saints - 18-1
Raiders - 18-1
49ers - 20-1
Chiefs - 20-1
Giants - 20-1
Lions - 25-1
Titans - 25-1
Cowboys - 30-1
Seahawks - 40-1
Broncos - 40-1
Panthers - 40-1
Redskins - 50-1
Ravens - 50-1
Colts - 60-1
Browns - 80-1
Bengals - 80-1
Dolphins - 80-1
Bills - 80-1
Bears - 80-1
Buccaneers - 80-1
Jets - 80-1
Cardinals - 100-1
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Twitter reacts to death of Tony Sparano
Sparano, who was 56, died Sunday morning
-
Vikings coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Sparano, who had been an NFL coach since 1999, died unexpectedly on Sunday
-
Jermaine Gresham always looks to help
The Cardinals tight end doesn't pass up an opportunity to help the people he comes in contact...
-
Gruden hosts wild party for Raiders fans
Every NFL coach should host a party like this
-
Rodgers tabs reporter to break big news
Aaron Rodgers singled out one source for information about 'what's going on with my contra...
-
Harrison: Brady, Belichick just fine
James Harrison gives an inside take on the relationship between Brady and Belichick