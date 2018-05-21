2019 NFL Super Bowl odds: Vegas expert picks, predictions, location, teams to fade

Super Bowl LII is in the books. Now, as NFL OTAs kick off and training camp approaches, amateurs and professional bettors alike are eyeing the 2019 Super Bowl, which takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are the early Super Bowl 53 favorites at 5-1, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who are both getting 8-1.

Before you make your picks on NFL futures, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.



Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage.



Now, he has examined the sports book odds of every team winning the 2019 Super Bowl and locked in his top targets and teams you need to avoid like the plague.



We can tell you he's eyeing the Chargers, who are getting 25-1.



"The Chargers had the second-best scoring defense in the league behind the Jaguars and were fifth in the AFC in point differential," White told SportsLine. "They'll have a lot of winnable home games plus road dates against the Browns, Bills and their division rivals, the best of which is breaking in a new quarterback. This could be the year."



One surprise: White wants no part of the Steelers, one of the Vegas favorites and a high-octane team last season.

"Last year was the time for the Steelers to get it done and it didn't happen," White told SportsLine. "I think Big Ben continues his decline in 2018, and the defense might not be a strength anymore with Ryan Shazier's status in flux. The Steelers also haven't done much in free agency thanks to a rough cap situation, and they're watching other potential AFC contenders get better while they stand still."

The Steelers must travel to Jacksonville and New Orleans, two games White thinks Ben Roethlisberger and company will lose. That means the road to the Super Bowl 2019 likely won't go through Heinz Field, forcing the Steelers to play on the road during the NFL Playoffs.

Instead, White is eyeing a huge sleeper that struggled to meet expectations last year, but is primed for a huge run this season. Vegas is avoiding them, but that doesn't mean you should be. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds below.



New England Patriots: 5-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 8-1

Los Angeles Rams: 10-1

Green Bay Packers: 12-1

Minnesota Vikings: 12-1

San Francisco 49ers: 16-1

Houston Texans: 18-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 18-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 18-1

New Orleans Saints: 18-1

Dallas Cowboys: 20-1

Atlanta Falcons: 25-1

Oakland Raiders: 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 25-1

Carolina Panthers: 40-1

Denver Broncos: 50-1

Baltimore Ravens: 40-1

Tennessee Titans: 40-1

Indianapolis Colts: 40-1

Detroit Lions: 50-1

New York Giants: 50-1

Seattle Seahawks: 60-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60-1

Chicago Bears: 60-1

New York Jets: 80-1

Buffalo Bills: 80-1

Arizona Cardinals: 100-1

Washington Redskins: 100-1

Miami Dolphins: 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 100-1

Cleveland Browns: 100-1