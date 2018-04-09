2019 NFL Super Bowl odds: Vegas expert picks, predictions, teams to fade

Now that Super Bowl LII is in the books and free agency is in full swing, it's time to look ahead to Super Bowl LIII, which takes place in February 2019 in Atlanta. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will lock in wagers on who wins the big game.

The Patriots are the favorites at 5/1, followed by the Steelers and defending Super Bowl champion Eagles at 8/1.



Before you make your picks on NFL futures, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.



Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage.



Now, he has examined the sports book odds of every team winning the 2019 Super Bowl and locked in his top targets and teams you need to avoid.



We can tell you he's eyeing the Chargers, who are getting 25/1.



"The Chargers had the second-best scoring defense in the league behind the Jaguars and were fifth in the AFC in point differential," White told SportsLine. "They'll have a lot of winnable home games plus road dates against the Browns, Bills and their division rivals, the best of which is breaking in a new quarterback. This could be the year."



One surprise: White wants no part of the Steelers, despite Pittsburgh having the second-best odds at 8/1.

"This past year was the time for the Steelers to get it done and it didn't happen," White told SportsLine. "I think Big Ben continues his decline in 2018 and the defense might not be a strength anymore with Ryan Shazier's status in flux. The Steelers also haven't done much in free agency, thanks to a rough cap situation, and they're watching other potential AFC contenders get better while they stand still."

The Steelers have a difficult road schedule this season with trips to New Orleans, Denver, Baltimore and Jacksonville. At home, they face New England and Atlanta. There are much better odds than the 8/1 they're getting.

White is also eyeing a huge sleeper that struggled to meet expectations last year, but is primed for a huge run this season. Vegas is avoiding them, but that doesn't mean you should be. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds below.



New England Patriots: 5/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 8/1

Los Angeles Rams: 10/1

Green Bay Packers: 12/1

Minnesota Vikings: 12/1

San Francisco 49ers: 16/1

Houston Texans: 18/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 18/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 18/1

New Orleans Saints: 18/1

Dallas Cowboys: 20/1

Atlanta Falcons: 25/1

Oakland Raiders: 25/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 25/1

Carolina Panthers: 40/1

Denver Broncos: 50/1

Baltimore Ravens: 40/1

Tennessee Titans: 40/1

Indianapolis Colts: 40/1

Detroit Lions: 50/1

New York Giants: 50/1

Seattle Seahawks: 60/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60/1

Chicago Bears: 60/1

New York Jets: 80/1

Buffalo Bills: 80/1

Arizona Cardinals: 100/1

Washington Redskins: 100/1

Miami Dolphins: 100/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 100/1

Cleveland Browns: 100/1