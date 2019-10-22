2019 NFL trade deadline: 12 teams that could look to strike in-season deals

We're fast approaching the midway point of the 2019 NFL season, and that means the annual in-season trade deadline is also just around the corner.

Deals have already been made as Jalen Ramsey was dealt from the Jaguars to the Rams and the Ravens acquired Marcus Peters from the Rams.

Teams are only permitted to strike deals up until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29, so the clock is ticking. With a handful of clubs still vying for control of their respective division races and another handful clearly on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, plenty of franchises could be motivated to talk in the coming days and weeks. And with the NFL's deadline increasingly inspiring activity, there's no reason to believe we won't get at least one or two headlining moves this month.

As Oct. 29 draws closer, let's run through some of the teams most likely to buy and sell at the deadline:

Buyers

Record: 5-2

Potential trade targets: DE, DT, OLB, CB

Their first-place hold on the AFC North looks far from secure despite the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers sitting two games back entering Week 7. What they need is a reinforcement or two on "D," where their pass rush has been lacking and their secondary has been done in by age, injuries and inconsistency.

Update (10/15): The Ravens appear to have taken care of at least one of their defensive needs, acquiring CB Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

The Packers' win over the Lions was full of controversial calls and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here.

Record: 5-1

Potential trade targets: RB, WR, TE

You couldn't ask for much more as a Bills fan at this point. Buffalo is right in the mix for an AFC East title. But you also can't be too sure, especially when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are in your division. John Brown, Frank Gore and Cole Beasley have done their jobs alongside Josh Allen, and Devin Singletary has flashed, but what would another difference-maker do for this offense?

Record: 5-2

Potential trade targets: OG, DT, CB

Andy Reid's squad looked nearly unbeatable out of the gate, but that was before Patrick Mahomes turned up gimpy thanks to a banged-up offensive line. The defense is just as concerning thanks to injuries in the interior and perpetual struggles in the secondary, but even a solid stopgap along the offensive trenches might be worthwhile for their playoff and title push.

Record: 3-4

Potential trade targets: WR, DE, DT, CB

If DeSean Jackson can't stay healthy, they need something else at receiver, unless Doug Pederson is confident he can get by with a plodding strategy. Defensively, just about any starting-caliber veteran of note would be a welcome addition to a unit that's too often failed to pressure opposing quarterbacks, lost Malik Jackson for the season and has been ravaged by injuries at corner.

Record: 7-0

Potential trade targets: WR, TE

Update (10/22): The Patriots took care of their need at receiver, acquiring Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

The Pats don't necessarily need to buy, but they aren't the type of team to sit on their hands even with a good shot at a first-round bye in the playoffs. With N'Keal Harry back from injured reserve, they might not overpay for a wideout, but crowded depth charts haven't stopped them from adding before. Getting Brady another outlet in the passing game is their priority.

Record: 5-2

Potential trade targets: OG, WR, CB

With the San Francisco 49ers leading the way in the NFC West, John Schneider will likely be eager -- or at least willing -- to make a splash if it means beefing up Russell Wilson's protection, giving the MVP candidate another downfield threat or securing help for the secondary. Seattle already unloaded for Jadeveon Clowney, but they've still got the ammo to do more.

Sellers

Record: 3-3-1

Potential trade chips: OLB Terrell Suggs, CB Patrick Peterson

They're barely below .500, but the record is worse than it looks because of their division. In other words, Arizona is still a major long shot to make any noise in the West. Kliff Kingsbury will want to build around Kyler Murray, and he could do so to a greater degree by auctioning off big names from the defense, including the pricey and soon-to-be 30-year-old Peterson.

Record: 1-6

Potential trade chips: WR Mohamed Sanu, DE Adrian Clayborn, DE Vic Beasley, CB Desmond Trufant

The Falcons unloaded Sanu on Tuesday. The Falcons are just straight-up bad, and it's anyone's guess as to how long Dan Quinn will remain atop the staff. There's really no good reason for them not to explore offers for some of their top impending free agents. Trufant isn't among that group, but he carries a hefty salary cap hit and would likely be of interest to contenders in need of experienced CB help.

Record: 0-7

Potential trade chips: WR A.J. Green, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Geno Atkins

The Bengals insist they will not deal Green, but sooner or later, reality might smack them in the face: The star wideout is all but assuredly going to hit free agency after the year, and he'll require a sizable chunk of their cap to stick around. Zac Taylor should be looking to collect cap space and draft capital for a major makeover, so that means giving up on some household names.

Record: 2-5

Potential trade chips: WR Emmanuel Sanders, DE Derek Wolfe, CB Chris Harris

The Broncos aren't necessarily in all-out sell mode just yet, especially if John Elway watches Denver steal a winnable game against the Chiefs to kick off Week 7. But as the deadline gets closer, it might be harder for him to justify passing up offers for decent veterans with expiring and/or expensive deals. Harris, in particular, appears halfway out the door as a 2020 free agent.

Record: 1-5

Potential trade chips: WR Robby Anderson, DE Leonard Williams, CB Trumaine Johnson

Yes, Sam Darnold's return put some life back into this season. But one look at the AFC East standings should tell general manager Joe Douglas all he needs to know. This isn't their year. Neither is 2020, realistically. Anderson drew trade interest before, Johnson's salary needs to be shed and Williams is an impending free agent. New York could easily gain a couple of picks right there.

Record: 1-6

Potential trade chips: OT Trent Williams, OG Brandon Scherff, CB Josh Norman

Now that Jay Gruden's out, there's no hiding the fact Washington is headed for (another) rebuild. If the team hasn't reconciled or parted ways with Williams by now, it's hard to see them budging at the deadline, but he's still an overtly obvious candidate to be moved. Scherff and Norman, meanwhile, have bloated contracts that could/should be moved at the right price.