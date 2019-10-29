2019 NFL Trade Deadline grades: Rams clear up cap space by shipping Aqib Talib to Dolphins

The 2019 NFL Trade Deadline came and went without anything major happening. It was one of the more anticlimactic trade deadlines in recent memory, especially considering how eventful last year was. In 2018, HaHa Clinton-Dix was moved, Dante Fowler Jr. found himself going from worst to first with the Los Angeles Rams and Amari Cooper finally escaped Oakland and ended up experiencing a rebirth with the Dallas Cowboys.

Today, there were rumors swirling around big names such as Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams, Trent Williams, and Darius Slay, but when it was all said and done, a lot more was said than actually done.

There was only one trade that went down on Tuesday, and it was the third trade the Rams made in the last month that involved a defensive back, as they shipped Aqib Talib to the Miami Dolphins along with a fifth-round pick for a future draft choice.

Rams Trade Grade: A-

The decision to trade Talib appears to have been purely financial. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Rams had to make room in order to extend newly-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams' fifth-round pick they sent to Miami was an incentive for the Dolphins to pay out the $4.2 million owed to Talib for the rest of the season. In five games for Los Angeles this year, Talib recorded 14 combined tackles and two passes defensed. With Marcus Peters now a Baltimore Raven, the Rams have inserted Troy Hill into the starting lineup, and he has recorded 12 combined tackles and two passes defensed in just the last three games. This salary dump was necessary for the Rams, and they were able to get the job done on Tuesday.

Dolphins Trade Grade: D+

Talib has accumulated 462 combined tackles, six forced fumbles, 35 interceptions and ten touchdowns over the course of his career. He would make a nice addition to the ailing Dolphins secondary -- if he was healthy. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive back was placed on injured reserve earlier this month due to a rib injury he suffered during the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Talib is a candidate to return from IR later this season, but that means he would only play in the last few games for the Dolphins.

What's interesting is that ESPN reported earlier this week that Talib was given the chance to be traded last week, but turned it down. Now, he finds himself on the worst team in the NFL. The 33-year-old is in the final season of a six-year, $57 million deal that he signed with the Denver Broncos in 2014. Who knows if he actually ends up playing a single down for the Dolphins?