2019 NFL Training Camp battles: Who will be the Saints' primary slot cornerback?

The Saints have a strong defense with some noticeable weak spots.

Explosive free safety Marcus Williams and the reliable Vonn Bell formulate the team's above-average safety tandem. But other cornerback spots behind former Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore are far from being settled. While Patrick Robinson, Eli Apple, and P.J. Williams have plenty of experience, none will inspire confidence into the minds of Saints coaches heading into 2019. New Orleans finished 22nd in Football Outsiders' pass defensive DVOA last year.

As the CBS Sports' summer series examining training camp position battles moves forward, let's analyze two super-versatile rookies who are in position to bolster the Saints' secondary during the 2019 season.

CGJ got plenty of first-round buzz throughout the pre-draft process -- mostly late in it -- and ended as my No. 52 overall prospect and No. 4 safety in the 2019 class. The Saints were able to grab him in the fourth round at No. 105 overall.

In watching Florida over the past two seasons, CGJ popped in every game with big tackles in space, pass breakups and, occasionally, interceptions. After 58 tackles, six tackles for loss, two picks, and seven pass breakups as a sophomore in 2017, Gardner-Johnson registered 71 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, and a pair of pass breakups in his final campaign in Gainesville.

While he didn't necessarily erupt at the combine -- he had below-average times in the agility drills -- CGJ ran 4.48 and posted a 36-inch vertical, which placed in the 81st and 56th percentile, respectively, at the position in the past 20 years. While those figures don't stand out, his top comparison on MockDraftable.com is 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram. His third comparable is Nasir Adderley, whom the Chargers snagged in the second round at No. 60 overall.

Gardner-Johnson has traditional strong safety size at a compact 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. Some people called him a safety. Others labeled him a cornerback. The reality? He was a slot cornerback and safety with the ability to range from deep center field. Regardless of where he was positioned, Gardner-Johnson thrived in coverage.

According to Sports Info Solutions, he was targeted 50 times last season and allowed 20 receptions for 233 yards with the aforementioned four picks. That all equated to a team-low passer rating of 20.6.

Williams, CGJ's main competition, flashed last year but was mostly a liability in coverage, which is likely part of the reason the Saints picked Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round.

And with the NFL morphing into a position-less league, he's the ideal defender to simply roam the second and third levels as a corner-linebacker-safety to make plays on the football.

Hailing from Rutgers, a team that's struggled mightily acclimating to the Big Ten, Hampton flew under the radar for most of the pre-draft process. At over 6-1 and 204 pounds, he demonstrated plus speed and explosiveness at the combine with a 4.48 in the 40 and a 125-inch broad jump. He finished as my No. 137 prospect overall and No. 15 safety.

I got to Hampton's film late but was thoroughly impressed with his ability -- like Gardner-Johnson's -- to effectively wear an assortment of hats on the Scarlet Knights' defense, most namely the increasingly important slot corner position. Hampton brings much of the same to the field as Gardner-Johnson, which bodes well for his chances to make an impact early in his NFL career.

Hampton had 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, three picks, and 13 pass breakups as a senior. He surrendered a 54.4 quarterback rating on the 53 targets he saw in coverage, per SIS.

As a sixth-round pick, it'll be much more of an uphill battle for Hampton than CGJ, but the former Rutgers star is a little taller and leaner, so he provides more size to match up with big slot receivers.

Patrick Robinson was a quality player for years in New Orleans, then bounced around the league before returning to the team that drafted him in 2018.

But his shaky season manning the slot was cut short due to injury after just 110 snaps, and he'll be 32 right before the regular season begins. Therefore, don't be surprised if Hampton gets onto the field in a similar role as Gardner-Johnson and, thanks to his athleticism and coverage instincts, finds the football relatively often.