2019 NFL Week 1 picks: Packers upset Bears, Eagles blow out Washington, Broncos edge Raiders

The 2019 NFL season is finally here, with all 32 teams set to kick off the new year between Thursday and Monday.

We've got rivalries, prime-time classics and playoff previews all across the board. Bears vs. Packers. Patriots vs. Steelers. Panthers vs. Rams. Cowboys vs. Giants. What's not to like?

Predicting these games is part of the fun, but it's also an exercise in projecting the mostly unpredictable. So don't take it personally when we pick against your favorite team, or when your favorite team makes us look bad, or when we're right and somehow put a "curse" on your favorite team. We might cover the NFL, but at some point, we're all just guessing about this wild game anyway.

With that said, let's do some guessing!

As the season progresses, we'll tally my personal record of predictions so that you can decide whether or not my picks are worth reading (let's cross our fingers), but up first, we've got a full slate for Week 1, complete with nine different one-score games that emphasize how unpredictable Week 1 truly is:

BENJAMIN'S RECORD: 0-0

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Bears -3

You can't get much better than this for opening night. Green Bay has almost become the popular pick here because, well, Aaron Rodgers in prime time, but this should still be close. Think Sept. 9, 2018, when Rodgers' last-minute heroics spoiled an otherwise hot start for Chicago and its vaunted defense.

Prediction: Packers 26, Bears 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -4

This might be the toughest Week 1 game to pick. Minnesota is really well-rounded, and Kirk Cousins and Co. will have the benefit of opening at home. The Vikings defense is also for real. All that said, Atlanta has the bigger and better weapons on its best day. This one might come back to bite me, but I'm going with a Matt Ryan-led upset to start the Falcons' season.

Prediction: Falcons 26, Vikings 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -10

You never want to overlook divisional opponents, but this one shouldn't be overthought. Carson Wentz is going to come out firing with the best supporting cast of his career, and Case Keenum is going to be hard-pressed to make much happen with his own offensive weapons teammates. The Philly crowd should be confident and loud all afternoon.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Redskins 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets - 3

Josh Allen has more talent around him, and the Bills defense is probably a little underrated, but are those things enough to guarantee a road victory to start the season? This is a true tossup. Adam Gase has lots of questions to answer as the Jets' new coach, but at home, with a healthy Sam Darnold and Le'Veon Bell, he should be able to sneak one out. Since I'm predicting a push on the betting line, I'll say my lean is to the Bills with the points since I'm calling for OT.

Prediction: Jets 23, Bills 20 (OT)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7

On paper, this should be a blowout. Just because it's Week 1, and just because Ryan Fitzpatrick will chuck it plenty of times, Miami might keep it close. But there's still no doubt here: The Ravens are far and away the superior team. Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Baltimore's run-centric offense should put on a clinic in the sun.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Pick 'em

Neither of these teams inspires a ton of confidence entering 2019, especially considering the divisions in which they play. Still, this should be a relatively entertaining matchup. Kyle Shanahan will have a solid plan for the Niners' opener, but Tampa's weapons are also underrated. If Bruce Arians really does uncork Jameis Winston, the Bucs will "steal" one at home.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

The Jaguars should be better in 2019, and their division is bad enough that they could be back in the playoffs by season's end. But who is Nick Foles throwing to in order to match the powerhouse Andy Reid is trotting onto the field? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and now LeSean McCoy might be slowed by a hungry Jags defense, but they certainly won't be stopped.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 18

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Points spread: Browns -5.5

If someone has even a single reason why we should believe the Titans are going to be good this year, I'm all ears. (Angry tweets incoming in three, two ... ) And, look, while we're on the verge of over-hyping the Browns at this point, there's no way Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Co. shouldn't have themselves a day to start the season.

Prediction: Browns 31, Titans 16

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -2.5

The Panthers are a popular pick to rebound in 2019, and rightfully so. Cam Newton is rejuvenated, Ron Rivera has to win, etc. On the other side, Sean McVay is a smart guy, but he's also not in charge of blocking for Jared Goff, who is more skittish than some want to admit. Both teams should ultimately be in the playoff picture, but Carolina's got the edge out of the gate.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Rams 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury will be fun to watch, and maybe there's something to the idea they'll be dangerous because of their "newness" (a la Chip Kelly's 2013 Eagles), but Matt Patricia has an improved defense, Matthew Stafford will be comfortable in the dome, and the Lions' run game should be able to milk clock against Arizona's stripped-down D.

Prediction: Lions 16, Cardinals 14

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -9.5

Upsets are inevitable, but this one feels immune. Pete Carroll's squad will have the roaring Seattle crowd behind it, Russell Wilson is still Russell Wilson, and Zac Taylor needs more than Joe Mixon and a motivated (?) Andy Dalton to overcome both a.) rookie head-coaching bumps and b.) the Bengals' general ineptitude.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Bengals 13

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

The Colts are hard to project after Andrew Luck's abrupt departure. They could easily bottom out in the South, or they could win the division. Jacoby Brissett is seasoned enough to put Indy's well-rounded roster in a position to win in Week 1, but the Chargers are talented even without Melvin Gordon and Derwin James. At home, Philip Rivers and their D can take a close one.

Prediction: Chargers 23, Colts 21

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -7

On one hand, this seems like a perfect spot to pick a close game -- the NFC East rivalry, an overlooked Eli Manning and an over-hyped Cowboys team all play into the idea of New York scaring the Dallas crowd. But you know what? No. Besides Saquon Barkley, who is standing out here? Evan Engram? The calls for Daniel Jones might begin by Sunday night.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5

The point spread almost seems crazy here. Ben Roethlisberger, a drama-free offense and a highly underrated defense will take the defending champs down to the wire. But how in the world can you feel good betting against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in Foxborough? At the very least, this should be one of the games of the week.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Steelers 24

Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -7

The Texans might be one of the worst "top" teams to enter 2019. Deshaun Watson will always give them a fighting chance, and Laremy Tunsil is a nice get up front, but are we sure they're even a safe bet to win the South? New Orleans is also bound for regression, but the Saints have far more firepower. Things could easily get out of hand in the dome.

Prediction: Saints 38, Texans 17

Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Pick 'em

People are sleeping on the Broncos, who should be squarely in the playoff picture with Joe Flacco enjoying fresh scenery and their Vic Fangio-led defense keeping games close. Antonio Brown will assuredly steal the Monday night lights at some point, and the Raiders should be better this year, but Denver feels a little more stable entering Week 1.

Prediction: Broncos 21, Raiders 20