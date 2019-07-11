2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks over 6.5 wins for Detroit Lions

The Cleveland Browns have generated plenty of buzz this offseason by acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon from the Giants. With Baker Mayfield proving himself worthy as a franchise quarterback late last season, the team is eyeing postseason for the first time since 2001. Meanwhile, the Eagles have made waves of their own. Two seasons removed from a Super Bowl title, Philadelphia brought in veteran running back Jordan Howard and will have wide receiver DeSean Jackson back in the lineup. Vegas oddsmakers are already offering their 2019 NFL win totals. Cleveland's over-under is set at nine, tied with Pittsburgh for the highest number in the AFC North. The Eagles, meanwhile, have a projected mark of 10, one of the largest NFL win totals 2019 you'll find. Before you anoint the Browns or fade them, or make any other NFL picks on teams like the Eagles, be sure to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the Detroit Lions go well over their total of 6.5 and hit 7.7, on average.

The Lions are coming off a disappointing six-win season in Matt Patricia's first year at the helm, but the franchise has made a concerted effort to overhaul its offense and build on a defense that ranked 10th in yards allowed last season. The Lions made five defensive draft picks and signed former Patriots end Trey Flowers to bolster their pass rush. Flowers played for Patricia in New England and has 21 sacks, 59 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles the last three seasons.

Offensively, Jim Bob Cooter is out as offensive coordinator and Darrell Bevell is in. The Lions also get running back Kerryon Johnson returning at full health and signed C.J. Anderson to bolster the ground game.

First-round pick T.J. Hockenson is one of the top all-around tight end prospects in recent memory and will make his presence known as a run blocker and as a pass catcher. Meanwhile, the additions of Danny Amendola and Jermaine Kearse give the Lions depth at wide receiver behind Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at seven, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a New York team that won 11 games three years ago.

