2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 5 wins for Miami Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off an impressive 12-win season, which has fans in Southern California dreaming of a Super Bowl appearance. However, two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is holding out for a new contract and threatening to demand a trade if a deal isn't done. Luckily, Los Angeles has depth at the position, with Austin Ekeler among the most productive runners per touch in the NFL last season and Justin Jackson also showing well when called upon. With Philip Rivers still at the top of his game in his late-30s and a stout defense to limit opponents' productivity, oddsmakers have set Los Angeles' over-under at 9.5 in the latest 2019 NFL win totals. Can L.A. hit that total with an extremely tough schedule and potentially without Gordon? Before you make your football predictions, see the 2019 NFL picks on season-long win totals from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says that despite being tied with the Cardinals for the lowest 2019 NFL win projections of any team, the Miami Dolphins fall short of five wins, the line set by Vegas.

The Dolphins got off to a 4-2 start last season after an impressive win over the Bears and kept their playoff hopes alive at 7-6 after upsetting the Patriots in early December. However, they ended the season with three straight losses and head coach Adam Gase was sent packing after three seasons at the helm.

Longtime Patriots assistant Brian Flores is now head coach, but the Dolphins have dismantled their roster this offseason and there's a level of uncertainty at nearly every position. They're hoping that Josh Rosen is their eventual answer at quarterback and have signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to run the offense while Rosen develops. However, a lack of playmaking ability around them and a defense full of holes leave a lot to be desired. That's why the model projects their record at 4.2-11.8 on average, falling short even though they have one of the lowest NFL win totals 2019.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at six, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a New York team that won 11 games three years ago.

