2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 8.5 wins for Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2019 season, as star running back Ezekiel Elliott's holdout is still up in the air and quarterback Dan Prescott is asking for a healthy raise. Meanwhile, wide receiver Amari Cooper is reportedly dealing with plantar fascia irritation. Another factor to consider is the return from retirement of tight end and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten after a year in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth. Dallas has one of the higher 2019 NFL win totals of nine heading into the season, tied with the Bears, Packers, Vikings and Steelers, but can they live up to the hype? Or will the Cowboys land under 8.5 wins from the weight of expectations? The proven computer model at SportsLine has run the numbers, and you'll want to consult its 2019 NFL picks before you make your own predictions on season-long win totals.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you that the model says the Houston Texans will go under their 2019 NFL win total of 8.5. Keeping quarterback DeShaun Watson healthy will be the main focus. Watson, who started all 16 games for the Texans in 2018 en route to 4,165 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, missed the final nine games of the 2017 campaign with a knee injury.

While a healthy Watson could make a difference, so too would the durability of seventh-year running back Lamar Miller. The Texans made an offseason move to address their backfield, trading for veteran Duke Johnson to provide depth and experience. But how the trio will mesh is still a major question mark heading into a competitive AFC South.

Houston ranked fifth in total defense and points allowed, but the unit also has question marks. Defensive end J.J. Watt is back for an eighth season and coming off a 16-sack performance in 2018, but he isn't getting any younger. And the Texans proved to be particularly susceptible to the pass last season, giving up 260.4 yards per game (28th in the NFL). Book the Texans under 8.5 wins as one of your top NFL predictions for the regular season.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at six, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a New York team that won 11 games three years ago.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best NFL win total picks, plus see every team's projected record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks, and find out.