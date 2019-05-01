2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 8.5 wins for Atlanta Falcons

The 2019 NFL Draft is over and rosters are beginning to take shape. Before we know it, the 2019 NFL schedule will begin and the New England Patriots will try to defend their title against up-and-coming young squads like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. Now that the draft is over, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has updated its 2019 NFL win totals to reflect the recent acquisitions of young stars like Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa. Before you jump on any 2019 NFL futures, you should see the latest NFL predictions for season-long win totals from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the Atlanta Falcons go under their total of 8.5.

Just over two years removed from a heartbreaking Super Bowl LI loss to the Patriots, the Falcons failed to make the postseason last year and finished 7-9. That was due in large part to defensive issues and a ground game that has been eroded since the Super Bowl campaign in 2016.

Atlanta ranked 25th in the NFL in scoring defense and 27th in total rushing in 2018, forcing veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to take matters into his own hands. And while Ryan put up impressive numbers with 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns last year, he wasn't well protected and wound up being sacked 42 times.

The Falcons have addressed depth on the offensive line during free agency and the 2019 NFL Draft, but haven't made clear upgrades in many spots. The same can be said about the defense, which is why the model projects Atlanta to win just 7.6 games.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to Cleveland. Oddsmakers have set their season-win total at seven, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a New York team that won 11 games three years ago.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks, and find out.