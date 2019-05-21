2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 8 wins for Jacksonville Jaguars

Expectations are high for NFL teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, all squads that had impressive 2018 campaigns. But to nail your 2019 NFL picks on season-long win totals, the key is figuring out which teams with high expectations will fall well short and which overlooked teams will surprise. Perhaps the Cleveland Browns are ready to take a step towards elite NFL status this season with a promising young quarterback in Baker Mayfield and plenty of help around him with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., and others this offseason. Or maybe it'll be a team with a first-year head coach like the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos or New York Jets that will zoom past its posted 2019 NFL win totals set by Vegas. Before studying the latest NFL win totals 2019 and making your own picks, you'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the Jacksonville Jaguars go well under their total of eight.

The signing of former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles was the headline move for the Jaguars this offseason, ending the Blake Bortles era under center in Jacksonville. That's a clear upgrade, but the model has taken into account that the Jaguars had plenty of other issues in 2018 on their way to a morbid 5-11 campaign.

The offensive line struggled, running back Leonard Fournette failed to stay on the field, and the receivers didn't do enough to help Bortles out. Defensively, Jacksonville also took a step back in points and yards allowed after dominating those categories in 2017. Add in the fact that the Jaguars play in an improved AFC South division that has three other playoff hopefuls in the Texans, Colts and Titans, and the model projects a slight improvement in 2019, but not enough for Jacksonville to reach its Vegas win total projection. The model is calling for an average of 6.8 wins for the Jags, falling well short of eight.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at seven, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the 2019 fortunes for a New York team that won 11 games three years ago.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best season win total picks, plus see every team's projected 2019 record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks, and find out.