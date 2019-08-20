2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 8 wins for San Francisco 49ers

Teams across the league have made major changes in hopes of bettering their chances of lifting the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown this offseason in hopes of igniting quarterback Derek Carr's strong play. In 2016, Carr was among the league's top quarterbacks, completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Since then, Carr has thrown a total of 23 interceptions over the past two seasons, but a re-worked offensive line and key offseason additions like Brown, Tyrell Williams, Josh Jacobs, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant will give him ample opportunities to lead the Raiders back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With the regular season kicking off in just a few weeks, finding the teams poised for a huge step forward or backwards is the key to nailing your 2019 NFL picks. And before you place your 2019 NFL win total bets, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about NFL win totals 2019.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the San Francisco 49ers go under their 2019 NFL win total of eight.

San Francisco won just four games in 2018, thanks in large part to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a torn ACL. Garoppolo appeared in just three games before getting hurt, which led to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers using both C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens throughout the season. And while Garoppolo has been a full-go in training camp thus far, he still has a lot to prove as a full-time starter. His debut in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, where he went 1 for 6 passing with an interception and posted a 0.0 QB rating, certainly didn't inspire much confidence.

Defensively, the 49ers have been decimated by injuries during training camp. Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has missed a lot of time recovering from a hamstring injury and his status for Week 1 remains uncertain. Bosa has a history of injury issues, playing in just three games last season at Ohio State after suffering another muscle injury. And Dee Ford, the defensive playmaker who recorded 13 sacks last season with the Chiefs, recently had a procedure on his knee that has caused him to miss valuable time learning a new system. Those challenges, plus some of the burning questions about their overall depth, have pushed SportsLine's model to project 7.5 wins for San Francisco.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at six.

