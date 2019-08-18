2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 9 wins for Dallas Cowboys

It's less than three weeks until the 2019 NFL season begins and the defending champion New England Patriots just got a huge boost with news that wide receiver Josh Gordon will be reinstated from suspension. The troubled former All-Pro had 40 catches for 720 yards and three scores in 11 games with New England last season, and having him for a full year should open up the playbook for quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense. New England suddenly has depth at receiver after the retirement of pass-catching tight end Rob Gronkowski, with Gordon back in the fold and first-round pick N'Keal Harry impressing thus far. Vegas pegs New England for 11 victories this season, the highest of any 2019 NFL win totals. The Chiefs, Saints and Rams are all listed right behind New England at 10.5 in the latest NFL win totals 2019. Before you make your 2019 NFL picks, listen to the predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the Dallas Cowboys go under their 2019 NFL win total of nine. Dallas won the NFC East last season with a 10-6 record thanks to a defense that ranked sixth in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. However, the offense struggled, finishing 22nd in scoring and yards allowed.

Now, the Cowboys are staring at the prospect of an even more difficult season if they can't iron out a new contract for running back Ezekiel Elliott. The All-Pro running back could sit out games if he isn't extended, which would have devastating consequences for an offense built around running the football effectively. So far, Tony Pollard, Alfred Morris and Mike Weber haven't inspired much confidence in relief of Elliott. Pollard ran for 42 yards and a score on Saturday in the team's second preseason game, but Dallas rushed for just 3.9 yards per carry as a team.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is hopeful to play in Dallas' opener against the Giants after offseason shoulder injury, but the Cowboys could also choose to be cautious with their $105 million man. Add in the fact that the Cowboys now have to play a first-place schedule this season and the road to nine victories becomes even tougher. The model's 10,000 simulations give Dallas 8.4 wins on average.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at six.

