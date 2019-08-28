2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Top computer model picks under 6.5 wins for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are plenty of factors to consider before locking in any picks on 2019 NFL win totals, but an often-overlooked one is strength of schedule. When it comes to opponents' combined record from 2018, no team gets off easier this year than the Washington Redskins. Their opponents went 119-135-2 last year, and with Vegas setting their number at just six, one of the lowest NFL win totals 2019, a soft schedule could help them go over. On the other end of the spectrum, Jon Gruden and the Raiders (137-117-2) have the toughest road. That'll make their path to clear 6.5 wins even more difficult, not to mention a re-tooled offense featuring wide receiver Antonio Brown and rookie running back Josh Jacobs. Before making any NFL picks on 2019 season-long win totals, you'll want to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go under their 2019 NFL win total of 6.5.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick now in Miami, there's nowhere for the Bucs to turn at quarterback besides Jameis Winston, who has shown flashes in his four years in the league, but has never consistently lived up to his billing as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Decision-making continues to hold Winston back. He threw 14 interceptions in just 11 games last season and has averaged more than a pick per game throughout his four-year career. He also has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long, as evidenced by the 122 career sacks he's taken in 56 games.

The Bucs brought in coach Bruce Arians to help Winston take the next step, but he'll have to do it with an uninspiring backfield and without receivers DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries, who left in free agency. The other side of the ball remains a massive concern after Tampa Bay ranked 27th in the league last year in total defense.

Playing in the NFC South with the Saints, Panthers and Falcons, all playoff contenders, and owning the 12th-toughest strength of schedule, the Bucs go under their Vegas win total and hit 6.2.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at six.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best NFL win total picks, plus see every team's projected record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks, and find out.