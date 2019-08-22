2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Top computer model picks under 8.5 wins for Atlanta Falcons

Although every team in the NFL has tried to improve its roster during the offseason, perhaps no franchise did more than the Cleveland Browns. For years the laughingstock of the league, the Browns sought to build on former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield, developing an offense around their feisty quarterback. The flashiest acquisition, of course, was getting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants. The dynamic three-time Pro Bowler not only gives Mayfield a game-changing playmaker and deep-ball threat, but also opens up fellow wideout Jarvis Landry for more one-on-one matchups. The Browns also picked up running back Kareem Hunt, who will return when he is finished serving an eight-game suspension. Hunt's presence will dramatically bolster a running game that also features 2018 standout rookie Nick Chubb. Vegas pegs the Browns for nine wins, a lofty mark and one of the higher 2019 NFL win totals. Will Cleveland thrive in coach Freddie Kitchens' first season at the helm? The proven computer model at SportsLine has run the numbers, and you'll want to hear what it has to say before making any NFL picks on 2019 season-long win totals.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 NFL win totals. We can tell you the model says the Atlanta Falcons go under their 2019 NFL win total of 8.5. This is not the Falcons team that took the Patriots to the limit before coughing up Super Bowl LI in 2017. Matt Ryan is still under center and Julio Jones is still out wide, but Atlanta lost key running back Tevin Coleman to free agency. Coleman, who bolted to the San Francisco 49ers for a two-year, $10 million deal, rushed for a career-high 800 yards and a 4.8 average in 2018. Even with Devonta Freeman seemingly healthy after recovering from a groin injury, Atlanta's offense suffers without Coleman as an option.

Also, Atlanta's NFC South opponents will continue to be formidable. Having the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on your schedule twice is a challenge, and even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be improved from last season. All that, plus significant questions on offense have caused SportsLine's model to predict 7.8 wins for Atlanta in 2019, falling short of their Vegas total by more than half-a-game.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at six.

