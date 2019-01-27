2019 Pro Bowl odds: NFC vs. AFC picks, insider predictions by top expert who is 62-46 on NFL picks

Pro Bowl selections like Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald have more important business to attend to at next week's Super Bowl, but there will still be plenty of huge stars appearing in the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Orlando. The major storyline might end up being the Pro Bowl weather too. With players and their families gathering about 20 minutes away from Disney World, it's raining, with Mother Nature projected to dump even more showers throughout the day. The line is set as a pick'em in the 2019 Pro Bowl odds, meaning Vegas views the AFC and NFC rosters as even. The over-under for total points is 54.5, down almost a touchdown from where the line opened. Patrick Mahomes, Myles Garrett, Saquon Barkley and Derwin James are just some of the up-and-coming superstars who will be on the field, so with so much talent on both sides, be sure to see the top 2019 Pro Bowl picks and predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, and he's a sizzling 62-46 on all NFL point spread picks this season. Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his 2019 Pro Bowl picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the NFC has a long list of players missing the game for various reasons including Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Julio Jones, Zach Ertz, Khalil Mack and Donald.

That sheer level of talent can't be replaced, but the Pro Bowl often comes down to motivation, and the NFC Pro Bowl roster is full of young players still looking to make their mark in the league. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Eddie Jackson, tight end George Kittle and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are some of the players who fit into that category.

The NFC is also stacked at the running back position, with the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and the Giants' Saquon Barkley leading the way. These two rising stars led the NFL in rushing yardage during the regular season and scored 17 times on the ground combined. Elliott led the league in attempts with 304 and first downs rushing with 73.

But just because the NFL is stacked on offense doesn't mean it'll cover the 2019 Pro Bowl spread on Sunday.

While the NFC may have a running back edge, the AFC is the leader in the passing attack. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (5,097 yards, league-leading 50 TDs), Indianapolis' Andrew Luck (4,593, 39) and Houston's Deshaun Watson (4,165, 26) all had more yards passing than any signal-caller suiting up for the NFC.

The AFC has also won the last two Pro Bowls, 20-13 and 24-23, and leads the all-time series 23-22.

For the Pro Bowl 2019, we can tell you Tierney is leaning toward the under, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He's identified a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2019 Pro Bowl? And what crucial X-factor makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, all from the renowned sportswriter on a profit-making 62-46 NFL run, and find out.