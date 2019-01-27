2019 Pro Bowl odds: NFC vs. AFC picks, insider predictions from expert who's 62-46 on NFL picks

The 2019 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, pitting the AFC against the NFC. After a three-year hiatus in which NFL legends Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Cris Carter, and Deion Sanders picked teams, the Pro Bowl returned to the familiar AFC vs. NFC format for the 2016 season. Ever since then, the AFC has emerged victorious, winning 20-13 and 24-23. However, this year's Pro Bowl odds have the game at a pick;em, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 60.5. Several players have pulled out of the showcase game, so before making any 2019 Pro Bowl picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine NFL guru Mike Tierney is saying.

Tierney knows one-third of the 2019 Pro Bowl roster has changed since it was first announced in December, as a number of players have elected not to take part. Those from the Patriots and Rams are gearing up for next week's Super Bowl and won't participate, either.

So what gives one team the edge on Sunday? With two rosters seemingly close in overall talent, one could point to those who are choosing to sit out.

The AFC has several notable players who were chosen but won't suit up, including Steelers WR Antonio Brown, Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Chargers QB Philip Rivers, and Texans DEs J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.

The NFC has its own cast of standouts who will steer clear despite being elected, including Falcons WR Julio Jones, Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bears LB Khalil Mack and Panthers LB Luke Kuechly.

Of the six quarterbacks playing in the Pro Bowl 2019, the top three in terms of passing yards will all wear the red of the AFC. That includes leading NFL MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs star who passed for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns. The Colts' Andrew Luck (4,593 yards, 39 TDs) and the Texans' Deshaun Watson (4,165, 26 TDs), who played each other on Wild Card Weekend, round out the AFC roster.

For the NFC, New Orleans' Drew Brees had a solid season, though he ranked a surprising 13th in passing yards at 3,885. Dallas' Dak Prescott (15th, 3,885 yards) and Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky (20th, 3,223 yards) will also play. All three went to the postseason, but didn't make next week's 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta.

If the game comes down to gaining yards on the ground, the NFC has the AFC whipped with the Nos. 1 and 2 rushers in the NFL leading the way. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott (1,434 yards, 77 receptions) and New York's Saquon Barkley (1,307 yards, 91 receptions) are joined by do-it-all back Alvin Kamara of New Orleans (883 yards, 81 receptions). All three are highly lethal pass-catching backs, and Barkley even has two 40-plus-yard passing touchdowns this season.

The AFC's roster of running backs is talented, but doesn't include a 1,000-yard rusher. Pittsburgh's James Conner and Houston's Lamar Miller tied for 11th in the NFL with 973 rushing yards, while L.A.'s Melvin Gordon averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

