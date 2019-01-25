2019 Pro Bowl odds: NFC vs. AFC picks, predictions from expert who's 62-46 on NFL picks

The 2019 Super Bowl isn't until Feb. 3, but that doesn't mean this week is devoid of football. The 2019 Pro Bowl, pitting the top players from the NFC and AFC, kicks off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Orlando. Since the annual all-star game went back to a conference vs. conference showdown in 2016, the AFC has taken both matchups, but it's been by a touchdown or less each time. The NFC is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2019 Pro Bowl odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. But before you choose a side and lay your own 2019 Pro Bowl picks and NFL predictions, you need to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows one-third of the 2019 Pro Bowl roster has changed since it was first announced in December, as a number of players have elected not to take part.

Tierney knows one-third of the 2019 Pro Bowl roster has changed since it was first announced in December, as a number of players have elected not to take part. Those from the Patriots and Rams are gearing up for next week's Super Bowl and won't participate, either.

So what gives one team the edge on Sunday? With two rosters seemingly close in overall talent, one could point to those who are choosing to sit out.

The AFC has several notable players who were chosen but won't suit up, including Steelers WR Antonio Brown, Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Chargers QB Philip Rivers, and Texans DEs J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.

The NFC has its own cast of standouts who will steer clear despite being elected, including Falcons WR Julio Jones, Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bears LB Khalil Mack and Panthers LB Luke Kuechly.

One could also argue because this is a "low intensity" type of game, defensive standouts aren't as crucial to team success as their offensive counterparts. If that's the case, the AFC seemingly has an edge in the passing game, with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (5,097 yards, league-leading 50 TDs), the Colts' Andrew Luck (4,593 yards, 39 TDs) and the Texans' Deshaun Watson (4,165) suiting up. The top quarterbacks for the NFC are the Saints' Drew Brees, who ranked 13th with 3,992 yards, and Dallas' Dak Prescott, who was 15th with 3,885 yards.

If running is the key, the NFC is statistically well in front, with the league's top two rushers in the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (1,434 yards) and the Giants' Saquon Barkley (1,307 yards, plus 91 receptions), as well as Saints standout Alvin Kamara (883 yards, 81 receptions). The AFC has no 1,000-yard backs on its roster, with the Steelers' James Conner and Texans' Lamar Miller tying for 11th in the NFL with 973 rushing yards.

For the Pro Bowl 2019, Tierney is leaning toward the under.

Who wins the 2019 Pro Bowl? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, all from the renowned sportswriter on a profit-making 62-46 NFL run.