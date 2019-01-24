2019 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge: How to watch, live stream, date, location and details of all events

For the third straight year, the NFL has decided to spice up Pro Bowl week by adding a skills challenge, which means for the third straight year, we get to watch NFL players try to obliterate each other in a game of dodgeball.

If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge an Andrew Luck fastball, right?

Dodgeball will be the main event during Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, which will consist of five total events. If you need a quick refresher on what it's like to watch NFL players go up against each other in a game of dodgeball, here's a look at last year's event.

Besides dodgeball, there will also be a 40-yard splash that will involve each team trying to fill up a dunk tank. After filling it up, the team will attempt to hit the target with a football, which will drop someone from the opposing team into the tank.

There will also be an event where we'll find out which team has the best QB-WR combination. In this timed event, receivers will be asked to make a specific style of catch -- diving, one-handed, etc. -- before they can move on to the next target.

There will also be an accuracy competition that will have one big twist: One player in the competition won't be a quarterback. Each team in the accuracy competition will have three players with two of those players being quarterbacks and the extra player being a position player.

Finally, there will be a relay race called the "Gridiron Gauntlet."

The skills challenge will be the AFC vs. the NFC and the two rosters for the event were actually just announced this week. The AFC will be represented by Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson at quarterback, along with James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, Von Miller, Kyle Williams, Eric Ebron and Jamal Adams. The AFC team will be led by captains Jim Kelly and DeMarcus Ware.

In the NFC, they'll have Russell Wilson and Mitchell Trubisky running the show at quarterback. Joining those two will be Akiem Hicks, Bobby Wagner, Adam Thielen, Saquon Barkley, Cameron Jordan, Ryan Kerrigan, Mike Evans and George Kittle. The NFC team will be led by captains Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher.

