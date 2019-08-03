2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Live updates, how to watch, instant reactions and more from Canton

After more than six months of waiting, it's finally time for the Class of 2019 to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This year's class was actually voted into the Hall back in February, but they won't be officially enshrined until Saturday night. Since you probably won't be in Canton, Ohio for the enshrinement ceremony, you're going to want to make sure to to follow along in our live blog below.

If you're hoping to catch the Hall of Fame ceremony on television while you follow along in our live blog, here are the details on that.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Canton, Ohio

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free), NFL app

If you can't remember the names of everyone who's being enshrined this year, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's the full list of inductees (and their presenters), along with the order in which they'll be enshrined.

1. Gil Brandt (Presenter: Jerry Jones)

2. Johnny Robinson (Presenter: Bob Thompson)

3. Kevin Mawae (Presenter: Tracy Mawae)

4. Pat Bowlen (Presenter: Steve "Greek" Antonopulos)

5. Ty Law (Presenter: Byron Washington)

6. Ed Reed (Presenter: Edward Reed, Sr.)

7, Champ Bailey (Presenter: Jack Reale)

8. Tony Gonzalez (Presenter: Dennis Allen)

Make sure to follow along in our live blog below.

