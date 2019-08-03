2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Live updates, how to watch, instant reactions and more from Canton
Follow along live as the action unfolds from Canton, Ohio
After more than six months of waiting, it's finally time for the Class of 2019 to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This year's class was actually voted into the Hall back in February, but they won't be officially enshrined until Saturday night. Since you probably won't be in Canton, Ohio for the enshrinement ceremony, you're going to want to make sure to to follow along in our live blog below.
If you're hoping to catch the Hall of Fame ceremony on television while you follow along in our live blog, here are the details on that.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Aug. 3
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Canton, Ohio
TV: ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free), NFL app
If you can't remember the names of everyone who's being enshrined this year, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's the full list of inductees (and their presenters), along with the order in which they'll be enshrined.
1. Gil Brandt (Presenter: Jerry Jones)
2. Johnny Robinson (Presenter: Bob Thompson)
3. Kevin Mawae (Presenter: Tracy Mawae)
4. Pat Bowlen (Presenter: Steve "Greek" Antonopulos)
5. Ty Law (Presenter: Byron Washington)
6. Ed Reed (Presenter: Edward Reed, Sr.)
7, Champ Bailey (Presenter: Jack Reale)
8. Tony Gonzalez (Presenter: Dennis Allen)
Make sure to follow along in our live blog below.
Live blog
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Carr buys house next to Gruden in Vegas
Things could get awkward if Derek Carr ever starts to struggle with the Raiders
-
Wylie: Credit Zampese, not Kitchens
Wylie claims that former quarterback coach Kenny Zampese did 'all the coaching' during second-half...
-
Pederson: McNabb has a case for HOF
Doug Pederson backs Andy Reid's comments that Donovan McNabb should be in Hall of Fame
-
Tom Brady celebrates his 42nd birthday
Here's how close the Patriots QB is to being the oldest player in the NFL
-
Garoppolo explains message on armband
Jimmy G: Robot?
-
Brown is seeing a foot specialist
Brown has missed several practices during his first training camp as an Oakland Raider