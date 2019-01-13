Super Bowl 53 TV giveaway: Win a new TV and more by entering this sweepstakes now!
Enter for your big chance to win
The Super Bowl deserves an awesome viewing experience. And CBS Interactive is here to give one lucky winner just that.
CBS Sports, CNET, Chowhound and TV Guide have come together to create the ultimate Super Bowl prize pack. That's a 65-inch 4K TV; an air fryer; and CBS All Access, our streaming service chockfull of great shows and live games including Super Bowl 53, commercial-free for one year.
So, how do you win this ultimate game-day prize pack? Just fill out the form below, agree to the official rules and you'll be entered for the chance to win (residents of the US, Puerto Rico or Canada only; rules apply). And if one chance isn't good enough, after you enter there'll be options to get extra entries by following the Pick Six Podcast (on Twitter and Instagram), CNET (Twitter and Instagram), Chowhound (Facebook and Instagram) and TV Guide (Twitter and Instagram). Even better: Click here to watch CBS Sports HQ, our 24/7 sports news, highlights and analysis channel, for five entries.
A special thank you to our partner, Daily Steals, for providing the LG OLED TV for this event. See a selection of hand-picked deals specially selected for you here.
Be sure to enter before kickoff of the big game for your chance to win. Good luck!
