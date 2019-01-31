2019 Super Bowl: Can the Rams do what the Eagles did in beating the Patriots?

ATLANTA -- The NFL was introduced to a three-letter word that has changed the league forever during the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 12 months ago: RPO.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Run-Pass Option offenses have exploded on to the scene at football's highest level recently, and that trend was punctuated last February, when backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles lit up a Patriots defense that finished the season ranked sixth in the league in points per play at .303 despite the 41 that got hung on them in the Super Bowl.

Can the Rams replicate that kind of success? The answer is, unequivocally, yes. The primary reason is trust in quarterback Jared Goff, who was selected first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Goff didn't come in as the savior, nor was that the plan. He came in to prove that his success in the air raid offense at Cal was his own, and not a product of the system.

"I thought he used his rookie year as a great opportunity to learn from experiences, not allow it to phase him, but be something that he can grow from," said second-year head coach Sean McVay. "He's a great leader of our football team. The players love him. People who are with him day in and day out have such a belief in him, and he's only going to continue to get better. The one thing we feel about Jared is that no moment is too big for him."

Does that sound familiar? It should. It's essentially the same thing Eagles players and coaches said about backup Nick Foles last year, after Foles stepped in for Carson Wentz and led them to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

It goes beyond that, though. The thunder and lightning (or more thunder) running back tandem of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, combined with receivers Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks makes this offseason virtually impossible to stop -- just like LeGarrette Blount, Jai Ajayi, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were last year.

McVay's creativity with those weapons is what set this team apart from the rest of the NFC this year.

"He has been preparing and brought up the right way," said Rams defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who faces this offense every day in practice. "He was destined for this role. He's something that's just rare. He's a genius. The guy is a genius."

He's also a risk-taker, just like Eagles coach Doug Pederson. McVay rolled the dice early in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game down 13-0 to the Eagles, when he called and converted a fake punt on fourth-and-5 from his own 30-yard line.

"It was one of those deals where we felt like we needed a boost," said McVay. "We always want to be aggressive, but don't want to be reckless. We felt that, based on some of the looks, that we could get it off. The players felt that way. It led to points, and that's what got us going a little bit from a momentum standpoint."

Generating momentum with a trick play and the element of surprise is the exact same thing Pederson did in last year's Super Bowl when he called the "Philly Special" pass from Trey Burton to Foles with under one minute to go to take momentum, and 22-12 lead, into halftime.

This season's Rams and last season's Eagles are, for all intents and purposes, copies of each other. They both have a variety of weapons that young, energetic coaches use in a variety of ways. If there's a need to throw a curveball to flip the momentum, those coaches are fully prepared to drop a 12-to-6, knee-buckler in when it's least expected.

As was the case last year, it's going to be up to Bill Belichick to stop it. We'll find out Sunday if he has his heater.