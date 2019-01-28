2019 Super Bowl: Date, kickoff time, how to watch on TV, live stream, odds for Patriots vs. Rams
Ahead of Super Bowl LIII, we've got all the important details you need
The Patriots and Rams will meet at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday to decide the 2019 Super Bowl champions. This marks the third-straight Super Bowl appearance for New England.
Super Bowl LIII is just days away and here's everything you need to know, including who will be singing the national anthem and who will be performing at halftime, as well as how to watch and live stream the big game.
When is Super Bowl LIII?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark your calendars!
What time does the game start?
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch Super Bowl LII
Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
How do I get CBS All Access?
Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.
More questions about CBS All Access?
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.
Who's singing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
What are the current odds for the game?
Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.
