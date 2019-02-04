2019 Super Bowl free live stream, halftime props: Maroon 5 surprises with 'Harder to Breathe' open

Maroon 5 was the lead for the Super Bowl halftime show, and as you can imagine there were plenty of options for prop bets. There were things like opening songs, number of songs and which songs they would be. Maroon 5 opened the show with a "Songs About Jane" deep cut, so a lot of people probably lost plenty of money.

Spongebob Squarepants' Bubble Bowl made an appearance (kind of), and Travis Scott and Big Boi interjected with Big Boi rolling up in a Cadillac singing Purple Ribbon All Stars' "Kryptonite." Although Andre 3000 didn't show up to complete the reunion, Sleepy Brown did make an appearance.

Here's a quick recap of some of the key bets from the Super Bowl 53 halftime show.

First song played -- Harder to Breathe (Songs About Jane)

If you said that you bet "Harder to Breathe" would be the first song to be played at the Maroon 5 halftime show, you're probably lying. One of Maroon 5's most revered albums, Songs About Jane, had a pretty heavy presence at this show. If you did go with the oldie, then it cashed out at +900.

It cashes at +900. — SportsLine (@SportsLine) February 4, 2019

Number of songs -- Greater than 7.5

This was pretty easy money. Maroon 5 with Big Boi and Travis Scott easily eclipsed the 7.5 song over/under, not lingering on any one for too long.

Will they play the Bubble Bowl -- No

This might vary from maker to maker, but a quick cameo of Squidward's voice probably won't count as Adam Levine and Maroon 5 belting out the classic "Sweet Victory." Instead, the Bubble Bowl announcement was followed by Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," the only possible outcome given the internet making a meme of Scott's monster single.