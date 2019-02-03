2019 Super Bowl: Free live stream here on CBS Sports, kickoff time, channel, odds, predictions, more to know

The time for waiting is over. It's Super Bowl Sunday, and the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have 60 minutes of football ahead to see who will be crowned champions.

If you're here, you probably want to know where you can stream Super Bowl LIII. I won't make you wait any longer: Stream Super Bowl LIII here on CBSSports.com. You can also watch the game on most connected devices via the CBS Sports app or on CBS All Access. If you're watching the game on regular ol' TV, you can do that on your local CBS channel.

If that's all you needed, great! Thanks for coming and enjoy the game. If there's more you need to know before kickoff, we've got you covered as well.

What time does Super Bowl LIII kick off?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year the game is being held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You can brush up on the venue right here and impress your friends with your bottomless well of knowledge during the game.

How do I get CBS All Access?

Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information. If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.

What platforms will stream the game?

There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices in addition to the CBSSports.com live stream. CBS All Access viewers can use iOS, Android, Windows, Amazon tables and Vizio. You can also watch on your connected TVs via Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Xbox One and Playstation 4. If that's not enough options, the game will also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

What's the best pregame option?

You're going to want to join us for the CBS Sports HQ Sunday SportsLine Extravaganza, a daylong show chock-full of projections, analysis and special guests that's free across various digital platforms. We'll be with you for 10 hours before the game starting at 8 a.m. ET, with CBS Sports Digital analysts such as Brady Quinn, Will Brinson, Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jamey Eisenberg and Kenny White, as well as celebrity guests like Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Georgia Tech long snapper Zach Roberts, plus multiple attempts to break Guinness World Records.

Immediately after the game and continuing until midnight Eastern, CBS Sports HQ will feature live reports from the field, highlights, reactions and coverage of the post-game press conferences. Host Chris Hassel will be joined by Bryant McFadden, Pete Prisco, Brady Quinn and others. Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect time to check us out.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Atlanta native and recording superstar Gladys Knight will get the festivities underway with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." You can read more about Knight here.

Who's performing at halftime?

Three-time Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 has been tapped to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, and will be joined by at least two guests, as it's already been announced that Travis Scott and Big Boi will be a part of the performance. You can read more about the halftime show here.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super BowlMVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

What's the line?

The Patriots are favored over the Rams by 2.5 points, so the betting market is expecting a close game after both conference championships went to overtime.

Who will win Super Bowl LIII?

We don't know! Though I'm not ruling out Tony Romo having predicted every play already. Seven of our eight CBSSports.com experts are taking the Patriots to beat the Rams, though most are expecting the game to be close. You can see every expert's final score prediction along with popular prop picks right here. You can also get some great insight to the game at SportsLine below.

Anything else I should know to get ready?

Those are the basics, but that's just a small portion of our coverage leading up to Super Bowl LIII. Want to know more? Here's some pregame reading material to get you ready for kickoff.