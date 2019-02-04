2019 Super Bowl free live stream: Maroon 5's halftime show performance, set list, special guests

Maroon 5 took the stage to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Sunday in Atlanta. As the Patriots and Rams headed into the locker room with New England leading 3-0, attention turned to Adam Levine & Co. as for the halftime entertainment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was Maroon 5's first Super Bowl halftime show appearance, and they were joined on stage by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can check out the full performance below:

Here is the full setlist of halftime show.

"Harder to Breathe"

"This Love"

"Sicko Mode" (Travis Scott)

"Girls Like You"

"She Will be Loved"

"The Way You Move" (Big Boi)

"Sugar"

"Moves Like Jagger"

As you'll notice, the SpongeBob SquarePants song "Sweet Victory" wasn't part of the performance, which likely came as a disappointment to the more than one million people who signed a petition for Maroon 5 to play it as a tribute to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg.

There was a Super Bowl prop bet highly favoring that the band would play "Sweet Victory" and there was plenty of clues to suggest it may happen. However, the only SpongeBob reference came when a clip from the show was used to introduce Travis Scott and his brief performance of "Sicko Mode."

All in all, the reaction from social media suggested that a large majority of people were underwhelmed by the performance, although it's worth noting that it followed a first half of football that was less than exceptional.

You can watch the second half of Super Bowl 53 between the Patriots and Rams on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.