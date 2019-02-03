2019 Super Bowl: Free live stream, Patriots vs. Rams inactives for Super Bowl LIII
The Patriots and Rams have announced who won't be playing in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LIII is close enough to kicking off that we finally know who will be actually playing in the game. We've known for two weeks that the Super Bowl, which you can stream for free right here on CBSSports.com, will be played between the Patriots and Rams, but we only just found out which specific players will be eligible to take the field.
The Patriots and Rams have released their inactives. And there aren't any surprises on either side.
The following seven Rams will not play:
- DB Darious Williams
- RB Justin Davis
- OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- OLB Trevon Young
- OL Jamil Demby
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
- DT Tanzel Smart
The following seven Patriots will not play:
- TE Stephen Anderson
- OL James Ferentz
- DB Obi Melifonwu
- DL Ufomba Kamalu
- DL Keionta Davis
- DE Derek Rivers
- DB Duke Dawson
Again, there aren't really any notable names on that list thanks to the tremendous health of both teams. Both teams had full participation at practice on Friday. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been dealing with a left foot injury, apparently looked like his normal self during warmups. And Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is the healthiest he's been all season long, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. So, an incredible season should get the ending it deserves between two healthy teams.
If you're not watching the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, you can keep track of the action with our live blog, which we've already started updating.
