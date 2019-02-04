2019 Super Bowl free live stream: Rams punter Johnny Hekker setting records, currently top Rams MVP candidate

ATLANTA -- If you're into low-scoring games and record-setting punts, boy do we have a Super Bowl for you! The Rams and Patriots are doing the opposite of lighting up the scoreboard, having engaged in a defensive battle for much of Super Bowl LIII. As of 12:23 left in the fourth quarter, there were just six total points on the board, with the two teams engaged in a 3-3 tie.

Because of that tie, it is entirely possible that Rams punter Johnny Hekker could be the Super Bowl MVP.

YES, A PUNTER FOR MVP.

Super Bowl LIII is live, and you can stream it right here at CBSSports.com.

After the Rams marched down the field and got a look at an easy touchdown -- Jared Goff couldn't hit a wide open Brandin Cooks and Devin McCourty streaked in to break up the play before it could result in points on the board -- we saw Greg Zeurlein bury a 53-yard field goal to tie the game up.

That drive gave the Rams 124 total yards on the game, which is a lot, lot less than what Hekker has in terms of punting the ball. Hekker, the game's best punter, has registered 378 total punt yards on eight different punts, averaging 47.3 yards per punt and dropping a ridiculous five of those punts inside the 20. Multiple were near the goal line.

Los Angeles' offense has been completely lethargic -- there's no way you would make the case that anyone on their offense would be worthy of MVP discussion. Normally with this kind of performance, you'd be talking about the Rams getting blown out.

But their defense has stopped the Patriots and as a result they're in a tie game. Winning is absolutely on the table.

There's also the chance that Hekker could end up getting a little juice in a weird spot, as he's known for his ability to throw the ball. Maybe the Rams will get a chance to punt again and could end up putting Hekker in to throw. If he throws a bomb -- or, gasp, even a touchdown -- all of a sudden we're talking about a guy with a monster game relative to the rest of his team.

This is the first Super Bowl through three quarters without a touchdown, but someone still has to win MVP. It might very well be Hekker.