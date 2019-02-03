2019 Super Bowl halftime show: Maroon 5 concert will have 'big hip-hop presence,' Adam Levine promises

Atlanta has one of the biggest rosters of hip-hop acts in the country, and people were putting together dream lineups headlined by acts such as Outkast, Lil Jon, 2 Chainz or others, but the NFL went in a different direction with their choice for the main act. Maroon 5 is headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII, which kicks off today. It's a choice that left some people scratching their heads.

There's a sensible reason -- for the halftime show, the NFL tends to play things pretty conservatively; it was considered a big departure when Missy Elliott took the stage in 2015 -- but Adam Levine of Maroon 5 says they'll be doing Atlanta justice. For starters, Travis Scott and half of Outkast (Big Boi) will be on stage.

"So Travis ... he is it right now. He is the one," Levine said, via Entertainment Tonight. "Like, this is a moment for him and we love what he does, obviously. We love what he represents ... this is the show that will have the biggest hip-hop presence that there has ever been on the show. I mean, I can't look back and find that to be the case before. He's it, he's the man right now and he comes in hot."

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Travis Scott's presence has also sparked some other rumors. The internet has remixed Scott's hit "Sicko Mode" with SpongeBob's "Bubble Bowl," and it's been heavily hinted that Maroon 5 might actually reference the "SpongeBob SquarePants" classic.

There are rumors of a bigger throwback, however. Although Adam Levine is being vague about it, he did suggest that we might get an Outkast reunion between Big Boi and Andre 3000.

"I cannot divulge the details on that level 'cause that will be spoiling it -- we don't want to do that -- but Big Boi is my dude," he said.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

Hopefully, the least we can expect there is that Big Boi's owls make an appearance. He's been really into owls lately.

Big Boi also posted what may have been a tease on Thursday, hashtagging a photo of him and Andre 3000 with "tbt," or "Throwback Thursday."

It feels like sometimes the mystique around the halftime show outweighs the actual show, so hopefully Maroon 5 can live up to the hype. And while some big artists -- old and new -- are confirmed, it's the ones who aren't confirmed that will be generating the most talk if they appear.