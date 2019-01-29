2019 Super Bowl: Here’s what the Rams and Patriots end zones will look like at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The Falcons colors have been completely eradicated from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA -- The field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is officially Super Bowl ready.
The NFL put the finishing touches on the field this week, but before they could do that, the league had to erase all traces of the Falcons from both end zones and then add the logos of the two Super Bowl teams. If you watched Super Bowl LII last year, you'll notice that the Patriots went with pretty much the exact same design for their end zone in Super Bowl LIII.
As for the Rams, they went with a completely new look for their fourth trip to the Super Bowl. During their first two trips to the big game for Super Bowl XIV and Super Bowl XXXIV, the Rams went with an end zone that featured a gold background. Here's a partial view of the end zone the team used in their Super Bowl XXXIV win over the Titans.
For Super Bowl LIII, the Rams are going with an end zone that features a blue background along with an old school helmet.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
The Rams' end zone will match their uniforms for the game. The team had already previously announced that they would be wearing their blue and yellow throwback uniforms for Super Bowl LIII.
You can see what the entire field looks like in the photo below.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
