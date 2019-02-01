2019 Super Bowl jerseys: Los Angeles Rams' blue-and-yellow throwback uniforms are worth getting excited about
Party like it's 1999 in Super Bowl LIII!
When you're watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, and you can stream right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access, you'll see some familiar uniforms if you've been watching the NFL for the last few decades. Back in January 2000, the Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl while wearing bright blue and yellow. Nineteen years later, if the Rams are going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII, they'll do it decked out in bright blue and yellow.
The Rams, on the heels of their 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, have announced that they'll wearing their throwback uniforms in Super Bowl LIII, marking the seventh time the team will have worn its classic threads this season.
Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams have re-embraced the color scheme they owned from 1973-1999, using the yellow and blue jerseys for six different home games -- including their divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys -- in 2018. One of the last times the traditional design was used as the Rams' main uniform, the team captured Super Bowl XXXIV as "The Greatest Show on Turf."
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
The Rams' base colors remain a darker blue, gold and white, but special occasions call for special outfits, and there is none more special in L.A. than the throwback. The club was able to choose its jerseys for Super Bowl LIII because the NFC had previously been designated as this year's home team.
If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
